Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, prediction, line: 2022 Week 3 college football Picks by model on 50-41 run

Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs begin their SEC schedule on Saturday afternoon. Georgia takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road in Columbia. Georgia is 2-0 with a pair of lopsided victories to begin the 2021 season as the Bulldogs aim to repeat as national champions. South Carolina is 1-1 after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas in its SEC opener a week ago.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 25-point road favorites for this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 55 in the latest Georgia vs. South Carolina odds. Before making any South Carolina vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spreads and money-line picks that date back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. South Carolina and just locked in its Picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for South Carolina vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. South Carolina spread: Georgia -25

Georgia vs. South Carolina over/under: 55 points

Georgia vs. South Carolina money line: Georgia -4500, South Carolina +1550

UGA: The Bulldogs are 11-6 against the spread in the last 17 games

SC: The Gamecocks are 7-7-1 against the spread in the last 15 games

Georgia vs. South Carolina picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia’s offense is rolling to begin the season, headlined by returning starting quarterback Stetson Bennett and perhaps the best group of tight ends in the country. The Bulldogs are incredibly stout on defense as well, even after losing a great deal of top-end talent to the NFL. Georgia has allowed only three total points in two games, leading the country in scoring defense. The Bulldogs have four shutouts since the start of the 2021 season, the most in FBS play, and opponents are scoring only 9.2 points per game since the start of the 2021 season.

Georgia is allowing only 220.5 total yards per game, with opponents producing only 4.5 yards per pass attempt with two interceptions in two games. The Bulldogs are also potent against the run, yielding 79.5 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry, and South Carolina has rushing weaknesses on offense. The Gamecocks have the fewest rushing yards among SEC teams this season, averaging less than 60 per game, and South Carolina is averaging only 2.0 yards per carry. South Carolina has also yielded nine sacks in two games, with quarterback Spencer Rattler facing a tendency to hold the ball too long.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina brought in a lot of talent and experience at quarterback in the offseason. Rattler, a former five-star prospect, transferred from Oklahoma, where he threw for more than 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns for the Sooners. Rattler has 603 passing yards in two games at South Carolina, averaging 7.9 yards per pass attempt this season.

On the outside, South Carolina has a standout in Antwane Wells Jr., who transferred from James Madison, and Wells caught eight passes for 189 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas. The Gamecocks are also playing frisky defense against the pass this season. South Carolina is allowing only 136.5 passing yards per game, No. 2 among SEC teams in 2022, and opponents are completing only 50% of their pass attempts against the Gamecocks. South Carolina is also holding the opposition to 5.5 yards per attempt through three games.

How to make South Carolina vs. Georgia Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 48 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. South Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.