Georgia vs. Oregon live score, updates, Highlights from Week 1 college football game

Well. 3 Georgia begins its title defense in earnest Saturday, as it hosts No. 11 Oregon in an NFL atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stetson Bennett is back with the Bulldogs for his final year of eligibility, as he looks to get Georgia’s journey to Sofi Stadium off on the right foot.

Oregon, meanwhile, will be led by Auburn transfer Bo Nix, who brings 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions to Dan Lanning’s offense. Lanning, who had been the Georgia offense coordinator since 2019 before being poached by the Ducks this offseason, will be making his debut against his former team.

The Matchup to watch will be in the trenches. Georgia always has an elite pass rush, and Oregon is Sporting a Veteran Offensive line that may be able to stand up to it. If Georgia blows up the Oregon front five early, expect it to be a long day for the Ducks. If the big men hold up, this game could be a tight one.

Georgia also holds some top-level pass catchers, including tight end tandem Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. Oregon’s deep linebacking corps slowing that duo down will also be key to Oregon’s success.

Georgia vs. Oregon score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 O.T F Georgia 7 21 – – – – Oregon 0 3 – – – –

Georgia vs. Oregon live updates, Highlights from Week 1 game

5:30 pm — Oregon’s defense immediately stumbles out of the gate, as Georgia gets deep into Oregon territory just over a minute into the half. They have steamrolled them through the passing game so far.

5:06 p.m — Bennett heads into Halftime with 254 yards on 18 of 21 passing, 80 of those yards to McIntosh out of the backfield. Georgia has just 59 rushing yards.

Nix, meanwhile, has 104 passing yards on 13 of 20 passing, but two back-breaking interceptions. Oregon has shown some things offensively, but the walls keep falling off as they move down the field. Georgia 28, Oregon 3

5:06 pm — Oregon tries to make something happen heading into the half, but there just isn’t enough time. A lot of feet dragging with Timeouts from Oregon and Georgia end with a Hail Mary, which falls incomplete after pressure to Nix. Georgia will get the ball out of the half.

4:58 pm — Georgia 28, Oregon 3

4:57 pm — Georgia has approached this drive with almost no urgency, but they’re still having their way. An Alvin Kamara-esque route from McIntosh goes for 37 yards inside the Oregon five, and Bennett immediately scores to McConkey with a disappearing act. The Snowball continues to roll downhill.

4:55 pm — Oregon thought it had a fumble recovery off McConkey, but the officials ruled him down. Oregon retains possession.

4:51 pm — Georgia’s red zone defense was the best in the country last season, giving up TDs on 28 percent of opposing trips. That trend continues this year. It also gave up touchdowns or field goals 63.33 percent of the time, also best in the country.

4:46 pm — After an incompletion that was nearly a third pick, Oregon converts a field goal to make it Georgia 21, Oregon 3. The Ducks are on the board, but they have a lot of work to do.

4:44 pm — Boos are raining down on the officials right now for an unnecessary roughness call on Georgia and have been for about four plays. Georgia will now have third-and-16 with about a yard between the chains in the red zone. Tough play here.

4:42 pm — Nifty little trick play there from Oregon gets Nix in space, and once against we see Oregon in Georgia territory. They ran a double-reverse into a flea-flicker that got Nix to the Georgia 28. Now just outside the 10, we’ll see if they can get in.

4:39 pm — On third-and-1, Oregon converts by a hair on their next drive. If this game is going to be salvaged, this drive is going to be huge.

4:34 pm — Once again, Georgia wastes no time punching it in, as Kenny McIntosh scores from a yard out. Six plays, 56 yards, 3:46 off the clock from the Nix interception. That’s 14 points off turnovers. Georgia 21, Oregon 0.

4:31 pm — Justin Flowe doesn’t get hit with targeting, so it’s just roughing. Georgia first-and-10 from the Oregon 20.

4:26 pm — Bennett just stood in the pocket, flat-footed, for about four seconds before completing a pass to Adonai Mitchell for a first down, and Oregon gets hit with a roughing the passer that is under review for targeting.

4:22 pm — BRUTAL interception from Nix, as he just failed to read the defense on a one-read play. Georgia followed his eyes, and it’s Georgia ball once again. This is getting bad quickly.

4:20 pm — Really enjoying the third-down offense Oregon has running. Another nice shoulder fake from Nix puts Mar’Keise Irving in space.

4:18 pm — Credit to the Oregon offense, they are moving the ball fairly well. Another against-the-grain playcall gets them a first on third-and-8 to prevent an ominous 3-and-out. But the yards against Georgia get harder to come by the more this momentum remains.

4:14 pm — Coming off a playfake, Bennett basically walks it in against the overloaded Offensive line. Georgia 14, Oregon 0 coming off a seven-play, 92-yard drive that took just 3:37 off the clock.

4:09 pm — Oregon has to find a way to stop the bleeding here. Georgia is driving again and deep in Ducks territory. Bennett is already over 150 yards. Bowers, McConkey, and McIntosh are over 30 receiving. Everything is clicking early for the Dawgs.

4:06 pm — Starks, for those interested, a true freshman. A prized recruit. Keep an eye on him.

4:02 pm — Nix gets picked off on his first air-it-out play for the Ducks, as Malaki Starks makes an outstanding interception on a 50/50 ball that never looked close to 50/50. Once again, the drive sputters, and Georgia will have the ball deep in its own territory.

4 p.m. — On their next drive, Oregon picks up another quick first down. The goal now has to be consistency and sustained drives after an alarmingly-easy Georgia drive.

3:55 pm — Some crazy-looking play design from Georgia, as a misdirection jet sweep to Ladd McConkey gets them six. Great play on the outside puts Georgia on the board. Georgia 7, Oregon 0.

3:51 pm — Georgia converts on its first third-down test, Converting an easy curl route to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. On the ensuing play, Bennett feels some pressure up the middle for the second time this drive.

3:50 pm — Kenny McIntosh is picking up the Georgia Bloodline on running backs, making some nifty moves down the sideline for a big gain on second-and-2. Georgia is now out past the Oregon 40 on its opening drive.

3:44 pm — Georgia works things easy, going from a Bubble screen to a swing pass to get back-to-back first downs. Oregon has to be better laterally on defense.

3:44 pm — The drive faltered shortly thereafter, with Nix trying to hit his man on a wheel route before the head got around. The field will flip to Georgia, as Stetson Bennett takes the field for the first time.

3:40 pm — Crowd noise is already a factor early, as Oregon gets baited into a false start on third-and-3. Oregon, for its part, is still able to convert and keep the drive alive. Big first down to avoid the 3-and-out for the Ducks.

3:38 pm — Oregon gets off to an inauspicious start on the opening kickoff, as the Bulldogs swarm the kick return inside the 15. Bo Nix has a long way to go on his opening drive.

3:35 pm — Both teams have taken the field, as Bo Nix leads the Ducks against his former SEC Rival Georgia and its consistently ferocious defense. Dan Lanning’s head coaching debut is around the corner against his former team. Can he upset Kirby Smart to start his career?

3:10 p.m. — Welcome to Week 1 College Football! We have a top-15 Matchup on the way, as No. 3 Georgia gets ready to play No. 11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.