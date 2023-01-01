Georgia vs. Ohio State score: Live updates, College Football Playoff scores, Peach Bowl 2022 coverage

ATLANTA — Well. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State square off on New Year’s Eve in the 2022-23 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl with a national championship berth on the line. The Bulldogs reenter Mercedes-Benz Stadium coming off of their first SEC Championship Game win since 2017 — in the same venue — while the Buckeyes finished their season with a disappointing loss to Rival No. 2 Michigan in a game that cost them a chance at the Big Ten title.

A pair of Heisman Trophy Finalists in quarterbacks Stetson Bennett IV of Georgia and CJ Stroud of Ohio State meet despite taking vastly different roads given Bennett was a walk-on and Stroud a five-star prospect out of high school. There are major matchups beyond those two, however. The Buckeyes Offensive line features All-America second team Offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones who will be charged with handling a Georgia defense that Ranks in the top 10 nationally in total defense, scoring defense, third-down defense and red zone defense.

The Dawgs, of course, enter this CFP as the defending national champions. They are attempting to become the first team to win back-to-back crowns since the playoff began, while the Buckeyes are hoping to atone for that Wolverines loss with a national title run that will shut up their critics. Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the 2022 Peach Bowl.

