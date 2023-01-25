Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee basketball

Well. 4 Tennessee basketball (16-3, 6-1 SEC) Returns home from sweeping a two-game road trip to welcome the Georgia Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 SEC) to Knoxville. Tipoff inside Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 7:01 pm ET.

Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst) will have the call on the SEC Network. Fans can also catch the game online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN by clicking HERE. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action. To listen to the game on the Vol Network, click HERE. It can be heard in Knoxville on 99.1 WNML-FM or statewide through local affiliates. It can also be heard on Satellite Radio on SiriusXM channel 84, or channel 84 on the SXM App.

Tennessee basketball moved up five spots to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll coming off back-to-back road wins last week. The Vols beat Mississippi State 70-59 in Starkville on Tuesday night before beating LSU 77-56 in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon.

The Vols caught fire from the three-point line against LSU, shooting 12-of-32 from distance to improve to 16-3 on the season and 6-1 in SEC play. The win was their first at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center since 2015. The Tigers had won six of the last eight games with the Vols entering Saturday.

Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James led the way in the 21-point win with a game-high 22 points. He finished 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-6 from the three-point line to go along with seven rebounds, three steals and an assist.

The Volunteers had to battle against Mississippi State in their first game of the week. They were 8-of-9 from three in the second half to rebound from their first conference loss of the season against Kentucky. All with two of their best three-point shooters — senior guards Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key — not available for the game. Vescovi reaggravated a left shoulder injury against the Wildcats, while Key was feeling sick prior to the game, according to Rick Barnes.

The second half began with a Bang following a first half of basketball where offense was optional. After the two teams combined for 46 points in the opening frame, they each scored 10 right out of the gate to combine for 20 points in the first four minutes. The Vols went on to outscore the Bulldogs 47-36 in the second half to put them away.