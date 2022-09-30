Georgia vs. Missouri live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, Prediction

Well. 1 Georgia almost looked Mortal last week in an underwhelming win over Kent State, but expect the Bulldogs to get back on track with a road trip to Missouri on Saturday. The Bulldogs come into this one as a four-touchdown favorite over the Tigers in what gambling experts are predicting to be a blowout as the reigning national Champions look to shake the cobwebs from Week 4.

After giving up a combined 10 points to its first three opponents — two of which were Oregon and South Carolina — Georgia surrendered 22 to Kent State. The Bulldogs may have overlooked the Golden Flashes, but don’t expect that to be an issue again on Saturday with a road game against a conference opponent. It would be surprising if Georgia did not go back to looking like the best team in the country against a reeling Missouri program.

The Tigers are coming off what might be the ugliest Power Five football game of the year so far in which they traded punts with Auburn on 12 consecutive drives in the second half. The good news is that the defense was able to get some stops, but that performance will be nowhere near good enough to be competitive against the Dawgs. Coach Eli Drinkwitz has some issues to sort out with this team, but that probably won’t happen this weekend.

How to watch Georgia vs. Missouri live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Faurot Field — Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Brock Bowers, Georgia TE: Simply put, Bowers is an athletic freak of nature. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Bowers is a Matchup Nightmare for opposing defenses and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken knows it. Bowers has become Stetson Bennett’s favorite target in the passing game and leads the Bulldogs in receiving with 276 yards. He has even posted 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground against Kent State. The Missouri defense may not have an answer for this threat.

Dominic Lovett, Missouri WR: When looking for some bright spots on this Missouri team, Lovett really stands out. The sophomore receiver has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in each of the last two games, and he leads the team in receptions (21) and yards (376) by a wide margin. If the Tigers are going to give an elite Georgia defense any kind of test, Lovett will probably be at the center of the game plan.

Nolan Smith, Georgia EDGE: Smith managed to pop on a loaded Georgia defensive line in 2021, and he is back to his disruptive ways this season. Smith has recorded a tackle for loss in each of the last three games, and he should have plenty of opportunities to get into the backfield against Missouri, which will likely be playing from behind for much of this contest. Look for him to wreak havoc on Saturday.

Georgia vs. Missouri Prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Georgia might have been going through the motions in its win over Kent State, so it might be unwise to put too much stock in that performance. In fact, it may be more motivation for the Bulldogs to come out and prove that it was a fluke by smashing an SEC opponent. When it comes to Missouri, the team has given no reason for anyone to think it can make Georgia sweat. We might be looking at a repeat of the Bulldogs’ 48-7 beatdown of another SEC foe — South Carolina — from earlier in the season. Prediction: Georgia -28

Which college football Picks can you make with confidence in Week 5, and which top-10 favorite will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread — all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons — and find out.