Georgia vs. LSU: SEC Championship Game preview, Prediction

Not much may be on the line in this year’s SEC Championship Game, but Georgia is looking to protect its undefeated record and No. 1 national ranking against West challenger LSU on Saturday.

Win or lose, Georgia is a virtual guarantee to make the final four, although not many outside of Louisiana are going as far as to pick against the Bulldogs here, the school’s fifth trip to the SEC title game in the last six years.

This game matters: SEC Championship Game schedule, series history

LSU had an outside shot at the College Football Playoff coming into this game, but a Shocking upset against an unranked Texas A&M in the finale handed the Tigers a third loss and dropped them from playoff contention. But it’s still been a positive debut for head Coach Brian Kelly, with wins over Ole Miss and Alabama this season.

