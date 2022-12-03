Georgia vs. LSU score: Live updates, college football scores, 2022 SEC Championship Game coverage

ATLANTA — Well. 1 Georgia has participated in five of the last six SEC Championship Games, but the Bulldogs are seeking their first league crown since 2017 as they meet No. 14 LSU at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The reigning national Champion Dawgs are also looking to secure the top seed in the College Football Playoffs as they attempt to defend their trophy.

Georgia is led by a bevy of stars, including quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, tight end Brock Bowers and defensive lineman Jalen Carter. It’s had a target on its back from the moment for nearly an entire year and handled that pressure just fine, cruising to a 12-0 regular-season record. If the Dawgs are able to top the Tigers, Georgia may end up right back in Atlanta next month for the Peach Bowl semifinal.

LSU, meanwhile, enters with a 9-3 record in Coach Brian Kelly’s first season, including a thrilling overtime win vs. Alabama. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has established himself as one of the top dual-threat signal-signal callers in the SEC, but he suffered a leg injury last weekend in the loss to Texas A&M. Daniels will give it his all Saturday in hopes of winning the Tigers their first SEC title since 2019, which would put them prominently in the Sugar Bowl.

Watch the 2022 SEC Championship Game live at 4 pm ET on CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. We will be with you throughout the game with live scores, analysis, updates and highlights.