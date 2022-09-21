Georgia vs. Kent State football preview, Prediction

College Football Playoff Defending national Champion Georgia is perfect, very perfect, through three games: demolishing the likes of Oregon, Samford, and South Carolina in due course coming into Week 4 action.

Now in comes Kent State to Sanford Stadium to try its luck against the Bulldogs to round up September action on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about the game this weekend.

Week 4 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Kent State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 12 pm Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Odds, spread, betting lines

Line: Georgia -45

O/U: 62

Moneyline: N/A

FPI pick: Georgia 99.2%

What you need to know

1. Kent State can move: This is an intriguing offense when it has the momentum moving the ball. Collin Schlee was efficient a week ago, hitting on 10 of 12 passes, but the Golden Flashes really shine when they run the ball. KSU ran for 358 yards a week ago and the team has finished with over 350 rushing yards in 5 games the last two seasons.

2. But Georgia is another animal. It’s no secret that the Bulldogs have the single best defensive front seven unit in college football. Despite losing more than a dozen pieces to the NFL, the group is as strong as ever, allowing 3.3 points per game, only one total TD, and a combined 10 points in 3 games. Georgia is 22-1 under Kirby Smart when it scores a TD on defense or special teams. That said, watch how gifted interior lineman Jalen Carter performs as he’s nursing an ankle injury this week.

3. Expect a slower game. Georgia ran more tempo and no-huddle plays in the opener, but wants to slow things down and play a more conservative style game with fewer plays and a running clock. That doesn’t mean Georgia will abandon the passing game: it will test the offense’s ability to control the ball with a battery of short and medium passes and high-percentage throws to the perimeter. Building up that tendency will help the Bulldogs better control games and protect leads as the season wears on.

Georgia vs. Kent State: Fast Facts

+ SEC teams are 20-15 ATS this season against non-conference opponents

+ Georgia is 0-7 ATS as a favorite of 40 or more points under Kirby Smart

+ Kent State is 0-5 against AP Top-5 teams since the FBS/FCS split

+ Georgia leads the nation allowing 3.3 points per game

+ Kent State has scored 60-plus points 4 times in the Sean Lewis era

+ Georgia is 1 of 3 FBS teams to allow only 1 TD this season

+ KSU was 3rd in FBS with 248.6 rushing ypg a year ago

+ Georgia is 25-2 under Kirby Smart against non-conference teams

+ Kent State has rushed for over 300 yards in 5 games the last 2 years

+ UGA is 4-7 under Smart scoring less than 20 points and 65-8 when over 20

+ Kent State is 0-2 when trailing at Halftime and 1-0 when leading

+ Georgia is 55-1 allowing 20 or fewer points under Smart

+ KSU has out-rushed all 3 opponents this season, including Oklahoma

What happens?

Everyone knows what will happen. The question is by how much.

We’ve seen this show before. Georgia has the speed, athleticism, and depth in the front seven, Offensive line, and skill positions to do what it’s done every time out this season.

Stetson Bennett will lead some quick scoring drives to build up the 30- or 35-point lead early, check out in the third quarter, and let the Bulldogs’ defense finish the game.

College Football HQ Prediction: Georgia 42, Kent State 3

