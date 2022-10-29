Georgia vs. Florida score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today
One of college football’s crown Jewel rivalries is taking place in its normal spot as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. Well. 1 Georgia and Rival Florida will kick off Saturday afternoon from Jacksonville, Florida, in a neutral-site Showdown that boasts one of the most unique atmospheres in the sport with the crowd split 50/50 down the middle at TIAA Bank Field.
The Bulldogs have won four of their last five meetings with the Gators, including a 34-7 triumph last year en route to the program’s first national championship since 1980. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has been one of the most consistent signal-callers in the Nation , and he is squaring off against a Gators defense that’s had its issues. Florida is led by dynamic dual-threat QB Anthony Richardson. The 6-foot-4, 232-pounder has established himself as a force on the ground but hasn’t developed as a passer like many have hoped. Last year in this game, Richardson imploded over the final 2 minutes of the second quarter during his first career start; this year, the Gators hope the bye week has helped him heel up, decompress and refine his passing skills.
Watch Georgia vs. Florida live at 3:30 pm ET on CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.