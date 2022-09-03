Georgia volleyball team ranked No. 1 in the Nation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – “They just keep getting better and better,” Doc Allen, father of an 11-year-old volleyball player – wants nothing more than for his daughter Zuri to make an A5 team again. She played last year and she knows the competition is getting stiffer.

And he’s not alone.

The Behemoth of volleyball in Georgia – had a historic sweep of national titles last season. The club won a total of 8 gold medals and 6 Most Valuable Player Nods at the AAU National Championship in Orlando, Florida and for USAV Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana – the pipeline to the USA Olympic team.

Some of the state’s best collegiate and high school volleyball players come from A5 – and with club tryouts just announced for October – the pressure to assemble even better teams has gone up a notch. Today, a club ranking – never bestowed to A5 before – became a reality. A5 Volleyball is now the number one volleyball club in the United States.

Club owner and founder Bob Westbrook admits achieving this unique accomplishment is both a privilege and an honor for A5. Club volleyball is huge Overseas – but relatively new to Georgia.

“Club volleyball started in Atlanta in 1976. It was a vast wasteland. To be ranked #1 in the country in club volleyball is incredibly humbling and Honor beyond compare in our little world,” said Westbrook.

The question now – what’s next?

“On the court, we are putting together the best schedule for our teams in the history of the club. Incredibly excited” Bob says.

Becoming number one – also means you’re the target. But Bob says A5’s staff, players, and parents are ready for that too.

Growing pains are part of the process. Over its almost 18-year history, the club has moved multiple times. Almost too many to count. The more A5 won, the more the state’s top athletes wanted to join.

The expansion started in small churches and school gyms. From there A5 was able to get 3 courts at Oglethorpe University. Later, a relationship with Alpharetta Family Skate Center (The Cooler) created 4 courts for us on one of their rinks. At about the same time, A5 opened the Southern Volleyball Center off Hembree Road. 7 long years – teammates squeezed on the courts to practice and refine their craft. Today, the club is operating out of its new Sportsplex. Some may remember it as the former Andretti’s race track in Roswell. The space was perfect. A5 quickly entered into a long-term lease on all 70-thousand square feet. Transformed the space into a state-of-the-art facility with 14 courts, with a soon-to-open Gaming space and food court.

Bob couldn’t be more proud. “On the court, our exciting partnership with League One Volleyball Club promises to see a continuous upgrade to our facility and support for the Athletes and families we have the privilege to serve. We continue to scour the volleyball world for best coaching practices as we have a lot of work to do. We are Blessed to be where we are with the support we have based on the foundation committed Athletes and families.”

Again.. more reason to make opponents envious. Great talent. Great facilities… and now the great search to groom more talent. October officially opens the new 2022-23 club volleyball season. Interest was high before – but now with a national number one club ranking, the surge of Athletes trying out is mind-boggling. Bob says A5 is ready for that too.

” We do think there will increase the interest in playing for and with A5 at tryouts. We expect to field a robust number of teams in a variety of programs. Being ranked #1 in the country provides a ton of incentive to reach for the stars . We feel like we are just getting started.”

