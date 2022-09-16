Georgia volleyball defeats NC State in three sets | Georgia Sports

The Georgia volleyball team continued its hot start to the season by blanking NC State in three straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-21).

After completing what was their sixth sweep of the season, the Bulldogs improved their record to 9-1.

As she has many times this season, junior transfer Sophie Fischer led the team in kills with 12 while also leading the team with five total blocks.

Not only is Fischer piling up kills every game, but she is also hitting at an efficient rate of .391 on 171 attempts this season.

Senior Megan Froemming followed closely behind Fischer with a season-high 11 kills.

The Wolfpack gave Georgia everything that it had early on in the first set as it forced five ties. However, with the score tied at 12, the Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run to take a 17-12 lead. NC State responded with a 4-0 run of its own to cut the Bulldog lead down to 17-16.

Georgia held strong with the one point lead and came out on top 25-21 while never losing the lead. Fischer finished the set with four kills.

The Bulldogs came out streaking in the second set by going on a 6-0 run to start the set. The Wolfpack did not fold as it eventually worked its way back into the set by forcing a tie at 13.

With the score once again knotted at 16, Georgia went on a 4-1 run to take a 20-17 lead.

NC State rallied and erased the 3-point deficit to make the score 20-20.

After a Bulldog timeout, NC State committed a few assist errors that helped Georgia close out the second set 25-22 and take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Early in the second set, the Wolfpack took advantage of a few unforced errors by the Bulldogs to take a 4-0 lead.

Just like NC State in the first two sets, Georgia chipped away at the deficit to make the score 12-14 in favor of the Wolfpack.

The Bulldogs eventually took a 20-19 lead after a 4-1 run helped them sway the momentum of the set. Georgia won five of the next seven rallies to complete the set by a score of 25-21.

Georgia will return home and prepare for No. 7 Georgia Tech as the Bulldogs will host the Yellow Jackets at Stegeman Coliseum for this year’s in-state rivalry game. First set is scheduled for 7 pm this Saturday.