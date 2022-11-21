Georgia Tops Women’s Basketball, 66-52 – Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Cameron Swartz and Bianca Jackson combined for 27 points to lead Georgia Tech offensively, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets dropped its first game of the season to Georgia, 66-52, on Sunday.

In a defensive battle by both teams, Georgia Tech (3-1) held its largest lead of the first half on a pair of free throws from Tony Morgan at the 6:58 mark of the second quarter for a 21-14 score. Jackson’s bucket at 4:05 gave the Jackets a 24-18 lead, but a scoring drought by the Jackets over the next three minutes allowed the Lady Bulldogs (5-0) to take the lead, 29-24, with an 11-0 run. Jackson hit Tech’s final field goal of the half just under a minute for the 29-26 Halftime score.

The Jackets came out of Halftime determined and cut its deficit to 33-32 with buckets from Swartz, Jackson and Kayla Blackshear. But Tech couldn’t find a consistent rhythm and Georgia continued to hold a narrow lead, shooting 56.3 percent for the period and leading 47-42 entering the fourth quarter. UGA opened a double-digit lead in the final period and held for the 66-52 decision.

Swartz and Jackson once again led the Yellow Jackets, contributing 15 and 12 points, respectively. Tech was out-rebounded for the second-straight game, 47-24. Blackshear paced the Jackets on the glass with seven rebounds. Tech hit 40.4 percent (21-52) from the field.

Georgia was the first opponent this season to shoot over 30.0 percent, hitting a 45.2 percent (28-62) clip. Zoesha Smith led the Bulldogs with 21 points and 10 rebounds. In total, four Lady Bulldogs finished in double-figure scoring numbers. UGA connected on 50.0 percent (10-20) from the free throw line and was held scoreless from three-point range, going 0-for-7.

Georgia Tech hits the road for the next five games starting with a Thanksgiving tournament in Ft. Myers, Fla. The Yellow Jackets will take part in the Gulf Coast Showcase beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 against South Florida at 7:30 pm on FloHoops.