Georgia Tech Wide Receiver EJ Jenkins Officially Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

While he was out of Eligibility after this season, Georgia Tech wide receiver EJ Jenkins has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jenkins came to Georgia Tech as a transfer after spending some time at Saint Francis (PA) and at South Carolina. He brought experience and leadership to the wide receiver room and was consistent for the Yellow Jackets this season. He was a big target at 6’7 243 LBS and it will be interesting to see how NFL teams evaluate Jenkins and if a move to tight end is a possibility or if he stays outside at receiver.

