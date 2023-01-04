Georgia Tech Wide Receiver EJ Jenkins Officially Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

While he was out of Eligibility after this season, Georgia Tech wide receiver EJ Jenkins has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jenkins came to Georgia Tech as a transfer after spending some time at Saint Francis (PA) and at South Carolina. He brought experience and leadership to the wide receiver room and was consistent for the Yellow Jackets this season. He was a big target at 6’7 243 LBS and it will be interesting to see how NFL teams evaluate Jenkins and if a move to tight end is a possibility or if he stays outside at receiver.

Jenkins brought consistency and leadership to the wide receiver position Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2022 season, Jenkins caught 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 18.6 yards per catch, which is quite impressive for someone of his size.

Jenkins is not the only receiver for Georgia Tech that is out of Eligibility and heading to the 2023 NFL Draft. Malachi Carter is also gone to the pros after a long career with the Yellow Jackets.

Not only are Jenkins and Carter gone, last year’s leading receiver Nate McCollum and Ryan King have entered the transfer portal. With those four receivers gone, head coach Brent Key made the position a priority in recruiting and in the transfer portal and has made good additions. Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane was a solid addition through the Portal and Talented high schoolers Bryce Dopson (Brookwood, GA), Zion Taylor (Norcross, GA), and Eric Singleton Jr (Alexander, GA).

If Jenkins earns an NFL Combine invite, I am curious to see what kind of numbers he could put up. If he were to test well, that would immensely help his draft stock.

