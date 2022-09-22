Georgia Tech Welcomes International Soccer Matchup to Bobby Dodd

Prepare for heavy pedestrian and road traffic around campus Sunday, Sept. 25.

Georgia Tech’s campus will be buzzing with soccer fans this weekend. Two top professional teams from Mexico are bringing their rivalry to Atlanta this Sunday. Bobby Dodd Stadium will play host to CD Chivas de Guadalajara and Club América, in their Súper Clásico series. This rivalry game has been happening since 1943 and is recognized as one of the premier international matchups. The fanbases for the two squads are among some of the largest in the world.

Keep in mind that this special event may lead to some congestion around campus, specifically before and after the game. The opening kick is set for approximately 4:30 pm Expect road closures and heavy foot and vehicle traffic before and after the game. Parking permit holders are being asked to provide spaces for our guests similar to GT football games. Please note that visitor and special events parking revenue plays a critical role in reducing faculty, staff, and student permit rates.

Friday, September 23

To accommodate TV trucks, please move your vehicles from the following lots on Friday by 6 pm:

Lower E44: directly behind Daniel Lab

Upper E44: behind Emerson (A. French) and Lyman Hall

E44 customers may park in E52-Peters deck Friday. Gate access will be added to your BuzzCard or Carpool permit.

Sunday, September 25

Please move your vehicles from the following lots by 6 am on Sunday

E40 (Klaus Deck)

E45 (Tech Tower Lot)

E46 (Burge/North Avenue)E48 (Wardlaw Deck)

E49 (Alumni Lot)

E52 (Peters Deck)

ER51:

4th Street

Techwood Drive-from North Avenue to 4th Street

Fowler Street-from 4th Street to 5th Street

R55:

Fowler Street-from 5th Street to 6th Street

W01 (Tech Parkway)

W02 (Student Center Deck)

W04 (Procurement/Business Services/OHR)

Visitors Areas 1, 2, 6, 7, and 9

Note: This includes all service and government vehicle spaces. Any vehicles remaining in the aforementioned areas after the deadline may be relocated at the owner’s expense. All no parking zones and fire lanes must be kept clear at all times; vehicles in these areas will be relocated at the owner’s expense.

Alternate Parking

You may begin parking in any of the areas listed below starting Friday, September 23 at Anytime through Sunday, September 25:

W06: Tech Parkway/Marietta Street (excluding Ivan Allen College/Habersham lot at 781 Marietta St.)

WR29: West Campus Housing area

W31: IPST

E70: GTRI

You may park in the areas listed below Friday, September 23 after 5 pm through Sunday, September 25:

W10: CRC Deck

W22: Dalney Deck

W23: North Deck

Parking access for gated locations will be added to your BuzzCard or Carpool permit.

Note: E81-Tech Square deck is not an alternate parking location. Normal after-hours/weekend access for Annual Individual and Carpool Permits is not permitted on gameday. This does not include Evening/Weekend permit access in E81-Tech Square deck. Customers are responsible for paying the posted hourly rates if a parking ticket is pulled upon entry.

Instructions for Releasing Towed Vehicles

Visit driverseat.gatech.edu and pay all existing fines online. Once payment has been made, please call 404-385-7275 for instructions on retrieving the impounded vehicle. Customers are responsible for paying any prior fines including all citations received on game day to release their vehicle.

Customers may return to their assigned parking areas one hour after the game ends. All vehicles must be returned to assigned areas by 8:00 am on Monday, September 26. Vehicles that remain in alternate parking zones after this time are subject to citation.

If special exceptions are required, please contact Parking and Transportation Services at (404) 385-PARK (7275) for assistance.

Transit Operations for Match Day

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Grocery Shuttle — It will serve the Transit Hub, West Campus Housing, Graduate/Family Housing, and Atlantic Station on Sunday, September 25. It will not serve East Campus.

Midnight Rambler — It will operate normal service hours and levels on Sunday, September 25.

Stingerette — It will operate normal service hours and levels on Sunday, September 25.

*Please use the TransLoc mobile app or the bus.gatech.edu website to track the Grocery Shuttle and the Midnight Rambler

Limited tickets for the Súper Clásico are still available at www.ramblinwreck.com/tickets and www.ticketon.com.