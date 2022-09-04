Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions by model on 45-32 run

The first full week of the 2022 college football season concludes when the No. 4 Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets match up on Monday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Clemson finished the 2021 campaign on a six-game winning streak and logged a 10-3 record. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech struggled last year and went 3-9.

Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 8 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers at -23.5 in the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over/under for total points is 51. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -23.5

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson over/under: 51 points

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -2400, Yellow Jackets +1150

CLEM: The Tigers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven neutral site games

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson heads into this contest as the fourth-ranked team in the nation. The Tigers finished the 2021 campaign with great momentum, winning six straight games. This group was led by its stifling defense. The Tigers were ranked first in the ACC in total yards allowed per game (305.5), second in rushing yards per game (96.3), and first in points allowed (14.8).

Junior linebacker Trenton Simpson is an Anchor in the middle of the defense for Clemson. Simpson is very athletic and instinctive with a knack for finding the ball. The North Carolina native was third on the team in total tackles (65) and second in sacks (6). They logged 6-plus stops in five games during the 2021 season.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Sophomore quarterback Jeff Sims is looking to take a step forward in his development. Sims is an Athletic decision-maker with the speed to make plays with his legs. The Florida native owns a strong arm and doesn’t force the ball much. Despite battling injuries and only starting six games, Sims led the team in passing yards (1,468) and passing touchdowns (12) to go along with 372 rushing yards last year.

Junior running back Dontae Smith is another player hoping to secure a larger role. Georgia Tech’s top two rushers from 2021 are no longer on the team so you can expect Smith to secure more carries. The Tennessee native has good vision and footwork, allowing him to consistently gain positive yards. Last season, he had 68 carries for 378 yards and four scores. He also logged a team-best 5.6 yards per carry.

