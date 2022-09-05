Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets Win Invitational by Beating FIU

Georgia Tech Volleyball completed their undefeated weekend by sweeping the final match against FIU on Sunday. Georgia Tech now sits at 5-0 and proved that they have been deserving of being in the top five this season.

Georgia Tech dominated this match from beginning to end and it was clear that FIU was overmatched by Georgia Tech.

