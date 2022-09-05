Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets Win Invitational by Beating FIU

Georgia Tech Volleyball completed their undefeated weekend by sweeping the final match against FIU on Sunday. Georgia Tech now sits at 5-0 and proved that they have been deserving of being in the top five this season.

Georgia Tech dominated this match from beginning to end and it was clear that FIU was overmatched by Georgia Tech.

Julia Bergmann continued to have a great season and had eight kills, six digs, and six blocks on the day against the Panthers. Tamara Otene had nine kills on the day and also had four digs. Bergmann was named the tournament MVP for her performance for the weekend.

Other stars from the game included Bianca Bertolino, Bella D’Amico, Erin Moss, and Breland Morrissette. Bergmann, Bertolino, and Moss were named to the All-Tournament team.

Georgia Tech won the first set 25-21, the second set 25-11, and completed the sweep with a dominant third set 25-9.

Georgia Tech has another tournament on deck next weekend at home. The Yellow Jackets will have to face some of the top teams in the country, playing 7th-ranked BYU on Thursday and 8th-ranked Ohio State on Sunday.

