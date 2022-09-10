Georgia Tech Volleyball Defeats 10th Ranked BYU in Huge Matchup
This was slated to be a huge weekend for Georgia Tech Volleyball, as they welcomed in two ranked foes. The action got started with a match against 10th-ranked BYU on Thursday and they scored a huge win over the Cougars 3-0.
Georgia Tech won the first two sets by a thin margin of 25-20 and 25-21. The Yellow Jackets clinched the match by winning big in the third set, 25-14. This is Georgia Tech’s second-ranked win of the season after beating Illinois earlier. The Yellow Jackets got down early in both of the first two sets, but battled back to take down BYU.
Julia Bergmann once again led the way and continues to show why she is among the best players in the country. Bergmann had 20 kills, eight digs, two blocks, and two aces. One Yellow Jacket that has been playing exceptionally well lately has been Bella D’Amico, who notched 25 assists. Tamara Otene had eight kills and nine digs.
This team continues to show why they are among the best in the Nation and will have another opportunity when No. 8 Ohio State comes to Atlanta on Sunday. The match will be Sunday at 1:00 pm
