Georgia Tech Upends No. 24 Pitt, 26-21—Football—Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
PITTSBURGH – Led by 157 rushing yards from Hassan Hallfour field goals by Gavin Stewart and more astounding performances by linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech stunned No. 24-ranked and Defending Atlantic Coast Conference Champion Pitt, 26-21, in Brent Key’s debut as the Yellow Jackets’ interim head Coach on Saturday evening at Acrisure Stadium.
Highlighted by a fumble recovery and interception by Thomas, Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) forced three turnovers in the span of four Pitt possessions in the second half and scored after all three takeaways (two field goals and a touchdown) to turn a 7-6 halftime deficit into a commanding 19-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Pitt (3-2, 0-1 ACC) made it interesting by following up a goal line stand with a nine-play, 99-yard touchdown drive to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 19-14 with 1:57 to go. On the first play after Tech recovered Pitt’s ensuing onside kick, Hall ripped off a 63-yard run, which set up an 18-yard touchdown run by the quarterback Jeff Sims that restored the Jackets’ two-score advantage at 26-14.
However, Pitt wasn’t done, as it drove 68 yards in just one minute to slice Tech’s lead back to five points at 26-21 with 16 seconds remaining. But the Jackets recovered the ensuing onside kick and kneeled out the clock to seal its first road win over a nationally ranked opponent since a 30-20 win at No. 18 Virginia Tech in 2016.
Hall’s 157 rushing yards came on just 20 carries (7.8 yards per rush) and was the second-highest rushing total of his collegiate career (he ran for 162 yards versus Virginia last season while playing for Louisville). Sims totaled 183 yards of offense, including a season-high 81 rushing yards, and accounted for both Georgia Tech touchdowns (one rushing, one passing). EJ Jenkins hauled in the 21-yard touchdown pass from Sims, and also had a Spectacular one-handed catch for a 33-yard gain in the first quarter that set up the first of Stewart’s four field goals. Stewart, who was good on his four attempts from 37, 33, 40 and 30 yards, became the first Georgia Tech kicker to make four field goals in a game since current Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made four in the Yellow Jackets’ 33- 18 wins over Kentucky in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl.
Eley, who entered the game ranked second in the ACC and tied for 11thth nationally with 10.5 tackles per game, led all players with 14 stops on Saturday, marking the fourth time in five games this season that the senior has notched double-digit tackles. He also forced the fumble that led to Tech’s touchdown that made it 19-7 early in the final period.
Thomas, who did not enter the game until the second half due to a targeting penalty last Saturday at UCF, had seven tackles to go along with his fumble recovery (that he returned 43 yards to set up a Georgia Tech field goal) and interception ( which set up another field goal). He became only the third Yellow Jacket since 2000 to record a fumble recovery and interception in the same game.
Georgia Tech looks to move to .500 overall and 2-1 in ACC play next Saturday when it hosts Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC). Kickoff for Tech’s 2022 Homecoming game is set for 4 pm The ACC Coastal Division Tilt will be televised regionally on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN – in Georgia: Bally Sports South).
Multimedia
Coach Key Postgame Press Conference (Video)
Coach Key Postgame Press Conference (Audio)
Student-Athletes Postgame Press Conference (Gavin Stewart, Jeff Sims, Charlie Thomas, Ayinde Eley)
Game Highlights (ACC Digital Network)
Condensed Game (ACC Digital Network)
Around Social Media
Leading us into battle 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/1ECiN7QjoE
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
.@gavinpstewart11 connects from 3️⃣7️⃣ yards 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rPul3xUt7c
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
.@alldayEJ just needed one hand to pull this one 🖐️
📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/kmiHmq8tak
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 💪 pic.twitter.com/SOQDgcxsyE
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
🙅♂️ 🙅♂️ 🙅♂️ pic.twitter.com/7cwcxXbmpu
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐃
𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍
𝐒𝐀𝐊@sylvainHYK 😤 pic.twitter.com/WGGMKqEpWr
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
We’re 🆙 after 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/wmeaLTUhwd
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
💪 💪 💪 pic.twitter.com/FCjgEN17jv
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
Tech Defense 😤 pic.twitter.com/XccrCOZKWx
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
🙌 from 3️⃣3️⃣@gavinpstewart11 6, Pitt 0 pic.twitter.com/IkkwkZrwCH
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
With 2 FG in the 1st half, @gavinpstewart11 has equaled his career high of 2 FGM (12/5/2020 at NC State). Before tonight, those were the only FGM of his career. @GeorgiaTechFB #GTvsPitt#TogetherWeSwarm
— Mike Flynn (@MFlynnGT) October 2, 2022
Halftime in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/evGQUS252P
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
TECH BALL!!!
Charlie Thomas recovers the fumble and takes it 43 yards! pic.twitter.com/ofFslqobqe
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
Still perfect.@gavinpstewart11 9, Pitt 7 pic.twitter.com/RLL4JTMPeb
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
Playing fast, playing violent.
🔨 @JaylonKing2
🏈 Charlie Thomas https://t.co/6o3CpolJ7p pic.twitter.com/loucYl0hyT
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗥𝗗 𝗗𝗢𝗡 🛑 pic.twitter.com/OthuGfYq9o
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
CHARLIE WITH THE PICK ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QuHzukw4nh
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
LET’S GO 💪 pic.twitter.com/RL4SVToYY0
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
Defense coming up BIG 🔥🔥@GeorgiaTechFB | #ACCFootball
📺: @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/m80eJGfoqP
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 2, 2022
Charlie Thomas’ INT is his 2nd of the season and 4th of his career.@GeorgiaTechFB #GTvsPitt#TogetherWeSwarm
— Mike Flynn (@MFlynnGT) October 2, 2022
Charlie Thomas is the 3rd @GeorgiaTechFB player since 2000 with a fumble recovery and an interception in the same game. Quayshawn Nealy did it twice (2013 vs. Syracuse, 2014 vs. NC State) and Bruce Jordan-Swilling did it once (2017 vs. Virginia).#GTvsPitt#TogetherWeSwarm
— Mike Flynn (@MFlynnGT) October 2, 2022
ball·hawk
/ˈbôlˌhôk/ Noun
A skilled ball player, in particular a football player adept at intercepting the ball.
⌄⌄⌄
Charlie Thomas https://t.co/cNreaI3Lzb pic.twitter.com/fg5xR0q8rt
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌@gavinpstewart11 x 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/guLFuTQxLj
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
💥 💥 💥 pic.twitter.com/VQ8vRlzaLm
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
TOUCHDOWN!!!!@JeffSims_10 finds @AllDayEJ in the end zone 🙌
Georgia Tech 19, Pitt 7 | 10:30 a.m. 4th pic.twitter.com/4qrFRpEQey
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
Perfect pitch and catch 🎯 https://t.co/4J04CMAbZ2 pic.twitter.com/0QESqROmXJ
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
To extend the lead 👀@GeorgiaTechFB | #ACCFootball
📺: @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/HMayo4DdEb
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 2, 2022
HASSAN HALL 💪💪
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
TOUCHDOWN ❕❕❕@jeffsims_10 takes it to the 🏠 from 18 yards out.
Georgia Tech 26, Pitt 14 | 1:25 4th pic.twitter.com/aR55rwoTKK
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
Upset in Pittsburgh @GeorgiaTechFB | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/GZ3zGCubZN
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 2, 2022
“They did it” – @CoachBrentKey pic.twitter.com/We51TUY1nR
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
HUGE dub for the Yellow Jackets 🐝 @GeorgiaTechFB gets its first road win vs. an AP ranked opponent since 2016! pic.twitter.com/6Iq6OSxlWW
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 2, 2022
mod. pic.twitter.com/Hpk5pPMvn9
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
🆙 with the White & Gold pic.twitter.com/c9D29jy9jM
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) October 2, 2022
Thanks to @GeorgiaTechFB for giving us a fabulous night in Pittsburgh! #WeCanDoThat #GoJackets🐝🏈 https://t.co/SecKhwkbTl
— Ángel Cabrera (@CabreraAngel) October 2, 2022
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
10 Points in just over 2-minutes in the beginning of the 4th Quarter!
That secures the win for @GTFootball @ACCFootball @cpisecurity pic.twitter.com/189V20sXLO
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 2, 2022
We’ve been through a lot this week as a program. These kids never stopped fighting. They never stopped working. When they easily could’ve shut it down, they stepped up to the challenge. Truly grateful to be a part of this gritty win. @GeorgiaTechFB
— Lewis Caralla (@LewisCaralla) October 2, 2022
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
Steal City. pic.twitter.com/RBZ0ZnjmPT
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
Goodnight and Go Jackets! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/UASiYY5r8N
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 2, 2022
.