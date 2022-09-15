Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
THE FLATS — The National Football League’s 2022 season got underway last week with a terrific lineup of exciting games to kick off the year.
Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets took the field with three of the nine making their professional debuts.
After becoming the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, Darren Waller neared the century mark in the 24-19 loss to the Chargers. Waller hauled in four receptions for 79 yards to start the year.
Over the last 4 seasons Darren Waller has been
— 1st in receptions
— 1st in receiving yards
— 2nd in receiving touchdowns
By a Raiders player. pic.twitter.com/V3XLTDWDJS
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 10, 2022
Pressley Harvin III looked as good as usual in the start to his second year in the league, Booming eight punts at a 48.5 clip for 388 yards total — including a 60-yarder — to help the Steelers defeat Cincinnati 23-20 on Sunday.
The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth and Pressley Harvin III celebrate Chris Boswell’s game winning field goal to beat the Bengals in overtime Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/DuGHix2bSU
— Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) September 11, 2022
Jack Coco and Tyler Davis both played in the Green Bay Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, with Davis leading the pack with a 3-yard catch.
What’s it like when your son’s dreams come true? I asked two people who would know – the mother of Tariq Carpenter and the father of Jack Coco. Their sons overcame huge odds to make it to the NFL, where they’re now teammates in Green Bay.https://t.co/Kk0EOv5N1r
— Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) September 10, 2022
Defensive end Adam Gotsis started his eighth season in the league with a solo tackle in the Jaguars’ 28-22 loss to Washington.
Jordan Mason made his NFL debut, playing five special teams snaps for the San Francisco 49ers, while Shaq Mason made his first appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they defeated Dallas 19-3 in Sunday Night Football.
Jordan Mason just looks like a RB1 https://t.co/6zwEBzcbRa
— Brad (@Graham_SFN) September 15, 2022
“Obviously [the 49ers] are going to start with Jeff Wilson. But the question becomes ‘what other backs come into play here?’…And the guy that interests me is Jordan Mason.” https://t.co/9KgQKQpGdM
— John Daigle (@notJDaigle) September 15, 2022
TRANSACTIONS:
- Georgia Tech alum Tre Swilling was signed to the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 1 STATS
|2022 SEASON STATS
|Harrison Butker
#7 | Q
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21
FG: 1-for-1
|GP: 1
FG: 1-for-1
Long FG: 54
Extra Points: 4-for-4
KO: 1
KO Yds: 65
TB: 1
|Tariq Carpenter
#24 | SAF
Green Bay Packers
Bio
NFL Draft: 2022 (Packers), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2017-21
High School: Long County
|Packers 7, Vikings 23
DNP
|GP: 0
|Jack Coco
#56 | LS
Green Bay Packers
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2017-21
High School: Johns Creek
|Packers 7, Vikings 23
GP: 1
|GP: 1
|Tyler Davis
#87 | YOU
Green Bay Packers
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Packers 7, Vikings 23
GP: 1
|GP: 1
Catches: 1
Yards: 3
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 8th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Jaguars 22, Commanders 28
GP: 1
|GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
|Pressley Harvin III
#6 | P
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bio
NFL Draft: 2021 (Steelers), 7th round
Experience: 2nd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2017-20
High School: Sumter
|Steelers 23, Bengals 20
GP: 1
|GP: 1
Points: 8
Yards: 388
Avg.: 48.5
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Bucs 19, Cowboys 3
GP: 1
|GP: 1
|Jordan Mason
#41 | RB
San Francisco 49ers
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2017-21
High School: Gallatin
|49ers 10, Bears 19
GP: 1
|GP: 1
|Darren Waller
#83 | YOU
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Raiders 19, Chargers 24
GP: 1
|GP: 1
GS: 1
Targets: 6
Receptions: 4
Yards: 79
