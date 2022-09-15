Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS — The National Football League’s 2022 season got underway last week with a terrific lineup of exciting games to kick off the year.

Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets took the field with three of the nine making their professional debuts.

After becoming the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, Darren Waller neared the century mark in the 24-19 loss to the Chargers. Waller hauled in four receptions for 79 yards to start the year.

Over the last 4 seasons Darren Waller has been — 1st in receptions

— 1st in receiving yards

— 2nd in receiving touchdowns By a Raiders player. pic.twitter.com/V3XLTDWDJS — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 10, 2022

Pressley Harvin III looked as good as usual in the start to his second year in the league, Booming eight punts at a 48.5 clip for 388 yards total — including a 60-yarder — to help the Steelers defeat Cincinnati 23-20 on Sunday.

The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth and Pressley Harvin III celebrate Chris Boswell’s game winning field goal to beat the Bengals in overtime Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/DuGHix2bSU — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) September 11, 2022

Jack Coco and Tyler Davis both played in the Green Bay Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, with Davis leading the pack with a 3-yard catch.

What’s it like when your son’s dreams come true? I asked two people who would know – the mother of Tariq Carpenter and the father of Jack Coco. Their sons overcame huge odds to make it to the NFL, where they’re now teammates in Green Bay.https://t.co/Kk0EOv5N1r — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) September 10, 2022

Defensive end Adam Gotsis started his eighth season in the league with a solo tackle in the Jaguars’ 28-22 loss to Washington.

Jordan Mason made his NFL debut, playing five special teams snaps for the San Francisco 49ers, while Shaq Mason made his first appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they defeated Dallas 19-3 in Sunday Night Football.

Jordan Mason just looks like a RB1 https://t.co/6zwEBzcbRa — Brad (@Graham_SFN) September 15, 2022

“Obviously [the 49ers] are going to start with Jeff Wilson. But the question becomes ‘what other backs come into play here?’…And the guy that interests me is Jordan Mason.” https://t.co/9KgQKQpGdM — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) September 15, 2022

TRANSACTIONS:

Georgia Tech alum Tre Swilling was signed to the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.