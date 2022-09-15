Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS — The National Football League’s 2022 season got underway last week with a terrific lineup of exciting games to kick off the year.

Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets took the field with three of the nine making their professional debuts.

After becoming the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, Darren Waller neared the century mark in the 24-19 loss to the Chargers. Waller hauled in four receptions for 79 yards to start the year.

Pressley Harvin III looked as good as usual in the start to his second year in the league, Booming eight punts at a 48.5 clip for 388 yards total — including a 60-yarder — to help the Steelers defeat Cincinnati 23-20 on Sunday.

Jack Coco and Tyler Davis both played in the Green Bay Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, with Davis leading the pack with a 3-yard catch.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis started his eighth season in the league with a solo tackle in the Jaguars’ 28-22 loss to Washington.

Jordan Mason made his NFL debut, playing five special teams snaps for the San Francisco 49ers, while Shaq Mason made his first appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they defeated Dallas 19-3 in Sunday Night Football.

TRANSACTIONS:

  • Georgia Tech alum Tre Swilling was signed to the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.
NFL PLAYER WEEK 1 STATS 2022 SEASON STATS
Harrison Butker
#7 | Q
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21

FG: 1-for-1
Long FG: 54
Extra Points: 4-for-4
KO: 1
KO Yds: 65
TB: 1

 GP: 1
FG: 1-for-1
Long FG: 54
Extra Points: 4-for-4
KO: 1
KO Yds: 65
TB: 1
Tariq Carpenter
#24 | SAF
Green Bay Packers
Bio
NFL Draft: 2022 (Packers), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2017-21
High School: Long County		 Packers 7, Vikings 23

DNP

 GP: 0
Jack Coco
#56 | LS
Green Bay Packers
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2017-21
High School: Johns Creek		 Packers 7, Vikings 23

GP: 1
5 special team snaps

 GP: 1
Tyler Davis
#87 | YOU
Green Bay Packers
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham		 Packers 7, Vikings 23

GP: 1
Targets: 1
Receptions: 1
Yards: 3

 GP: 1
Catches: 1
Yards: 3
Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 8th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		 Jaguars 22, Commanders 28

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1

 GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Pressley Harvin III
#6 | P
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bio
NFL Draft: 2021 (Steelers), 7th round
Experience: 2nd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2017-20
High School: Sumter		 Steelers 23, Bengals 20

GP: 1
Points: 8
Yards: 388
Avg.: 48.5
Length: 60

 GP: 1
Points: 8
Yards: 388
Avg.: 48.5
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		 Bucs 19, Cowboys 3

GP: 1

 GP: 1
Jordan Mason
#41 | RB
San Francisco 49ers
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2017-21
High School: Gallatin		 49ers 10, Bears 19

GP: 1
5 special teams snaps

 GP: 1
Darren Waller
#83 | YOU
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb		 Raiders 19, Chargers 24

GP: 1
GS: 1
Targets: 6
Receptions: 4
Yards: 79

 GP: 1
GS: 1
Targets: 6
Receptions: 4
Yards: 79

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for Championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides Scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button