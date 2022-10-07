Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Derrick Favors lands with Houston Rockets in multi-player deal … Jose Alvarado readies for season 2 in New Orleans… Josh Okogie sidelined by hamstring strain in Phoenix… Michael Devoe signs with Clippers and then is waived … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

*****

DERRICK FAVORS PART OF MAJOR TRADE TO HOUSTON

In a trade between Rebuilding rivals in the Western Conference, Oklahoma City is sending Derrick FavorsTy Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon, and a 2026 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Of the four players acquired from the Thunder, only Favors — a veteran who could figure into Houston’s backup center mix — would seem to have a plausible path to rotation minutes this season. While Houston is likely to evaluate all or most in the preseason, the roster deadline is likely to force a handful of releases.

The 31-year-old Favors averaged 5.3 points (51.6% FG), 4.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes last season.

Newly acquired #Rockets big man Derrick Favors is in attendance today at practice. pic.twitter.com/Im7lI0tDfG — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) October 6, 2022

Rockets acquire Derrick Favors from Thunder in 8-player swap. https://t.co/6S4vm7bD6q pic.twitter.com/HXmUCbQlEB — theScore (@theScore) September 30, 2022

*****

ALVARADO’S PRE-SEASON PROFILE

Jose Alvarado‘s Storybook Rookie NBA season culminated in April, when he became known to basketball fans everywhere as the bulldog backup point guard responsible for a unique brand of out-of-nowhere, “sneaky steals.” He’s the defensive Menace who forced future Hall of Famer Chris Paul into an eight-second violation in the playoffs, constantly badgering the Phoenix star for 94 feet. Not bad for a player who went undrafted in 2021, a man who was highly appreciative even to sign a two-way G League contract with New Orleans.

It turns out all Alvarado needed was an opportunity, for one of the league’s 30 franchises to believe in him enough to let him prove his worth. Just two months after cracking Willie Green’s rotation in January, the New York City native signed a four-year contract extension with the Pelicans, paving the way for the 6-footer to buy a new home and car (the latter for his father) in the offseason.

Asked on Media Day what will motivate him now that he’s able to afford those kinds of purchases, Alvarado smiled and replied, “I want a bigger house, a nicer car. I want to get paid, right? I’m going to keep motivating myself. It’s a blessing to put the (NBA) jersey on, so that’s the most important thing.”

More from NBA.com

Jose Alvarado is so good. pic.twitter.com/bkjzQmlE23 — Pro Pels Talk (@ProPelsTalk) October 5, 2022

*****

ALVARADO STARS IN AD CAMPAIGNS

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado stars in the latest campaign for New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore, the popular Lower East Side Menswear store.

The undrafted guard from Georgia Tech is originally from Brooklyn and he attended Christ The King High School — the same school as Sue Bird and Lamar Odom.

Alvarado, who is known for hiding on the court and sneaking up to force turnovers, is first seen practicing free throws at the ALD / NB Masaryk Community Gym on the Lower East Side in Manhattan. He then watches game highlights with his mother as she tells him she always knew he was going to be special.

We then see some beautiful shots of New York City as Alvarado talks about the Tenacious basketball culture that he grew up around. He also discusses his father’s boxing career and creating his own legacy.

“My goal was to take this orange ball as far as I can,” Alvarado says.

More from USAToday.com