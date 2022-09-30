Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young extols Veteran presence and depth on Raptors team … Jose Alvarado reflects on last season, the summer and looks ahead to his second season with the Pelicans … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

YOUNG: “SUPER DEEP” RAPTORS ALLOW VETERANS TO THRIVE

Ahead of his second season as a Raptor, Thaddeus Young describes Toronto’s roster as ‘super deep’, allowing veteran players like himself to thrive in reduced-minute roles.

THADDEUS YOUNG: “You know, I think now, I’m coming into training camp and coming into this season with a fresh mind – mentally prepared and focused. Last year when I got here, like, I was kind of, like– you know, I was fine, but, you know, that’s because I’m a tough individual– but mentally burnt out, just for the simple fact of I didn’t ‘t play the first half of the season. And I spent a lot of time conditioning myself and burning myself out to try to be ready for the second half of the season. And then I think when I got here, I wasn’t able to really play to my full potential and my full reach.

So now, I get a fresh mind, fresh start to come to training camp to really figure everything out in the beginning. And also, like, I had some time last year to kind of play with the guys, so I have a great feel for who plays what, how they kind of play, and what they kind of do. So I’m very happy to be back with this team. That was one of the big determining factors– just coming back to a situation that I was familiar with.”

ALVARADO AT PELICANS’ MEDIA DAY

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks to the media following day two of Training Camp on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

ALVARADO ONE-ON-ONE WITH WDSU-TV IN NEW ORLEANS

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado was a spark plug for the team in his rookie season, helping them make a push to the playoffs.

Alvarado is looking to make a bigger impact in his second season with the Pelicans, hoping to make a deeper push into the playoffs.

WDSU sports Anchor Sharief Ishaq went one-on-one with Alvarado in the video above to discuss his role this season, Zion Williamson, the core players, the fan base and the city of New Orleans.

