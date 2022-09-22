Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Michael Devoe signs non-guaranteed training camp deal with the LA Clippers … Derrick Favors‘ future in OKC remains uncertain … Veteran presence and versatility hallmarks for Thaddeus Young in Toronto … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

DEVOE SIGNS TRAINING CAMP DEAL WITH CLIPPERS

Michael Devoe signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and will participate in the team’s pre-season training camp, multiple outlets have reported.

Devoe was signed by the Clippers as an undrafted free agent back in June, and he’ll remain with the team for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his final season at Georgia Tech, Devoe averaged 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals across 34.5 minutes per game, earning third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

Under Exhibit 10 terms, Devoe is eligible for a bonus of up to $50K if he is waived and then spends at least 60 days with the Ontario Clippers, LA’s G League affiliate. They played in four games with the Clippers’ summer league team.

The LA Clippers have officially signed Michael Devoe, Keaton Wallace and Lucas Williamson to non-guaranteed training camp contracts. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 19, 2022

FAVORS’ FUTURE IN OKC REMAINS UNCERTAIN

Derrick Favors is still on the roster, and by all indications the 31-year-old center will break camp with the Thunder later this month.

The Thunder has until the end of training camp to sort out its roster crunch. As of now, the Thunder is three standard contracts over the limit.

Favors’ spot certainly isn’t secured, but the Thunder could have waived him by now if it was an easy decision. Sure, he’s a serviceable center and a good locker room guy, but it’s his $10.2 million expiring contract that might prove most valuable to the Thunder. That money could be useful come trade season.

SEASON PREVIEW FOR THADDEUS YOUNG

Everything from his reliable post game, jump hook, and sling-shot jumper screams old-school veteran, but Thaddeus Young’s value to the Raptors goes far beyond his play on the court. Every great team needs that battle-scared old-timer, especially if the key pieces on said team are in their early 20s.

Despite only being 34 years old, Young has played a whopping 15 years in the NBA. Having an adult in the locker room and a mature basketball player on the court is vital to any team that hopes to compete in the playoffs.

Without a consistent backup point guard, the Raptors were still able to piece together a playmaking presence off the bench due in no small part to the fifteen seasons of know-how under Young’s belt. While his impact on the game won’t appear in the box score, having a player who doesn’t make Mistakes on the floor is felt in the win column.

“I’m on my fifth contract. Now that should tell y’all something. You ain’t gotta be a 20 PPG scorer in order to have a 16 year career.” NBA vet Thaddeus Young with a message to young Hoopers 💯 (wrong @southside_hoops)pic.twitter.com/YZnOHaJfVK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2022

