Georgia Tech Makes The Top 11 For Four-Star Athlete Jalewis Solomon

One of the top players is Georgia Tech’s recruiting board named his top 11 schools today and the Yellow Jackets made the cut.

Jalewis Solomon (Schley County, GA) is one of the top players in the state of Georgia and would be a great addition to the Yellow Jackets’ recruiting class. They recently visited Atlanta and Brent Key and the rest of the staff appear to be doing good work in this recruitment.

