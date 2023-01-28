Georgia Tech Makes The Top 11 For Four-Star Athlete Jalewis Solomon
One of the top players is Georgia Tech’s recruiting board named his top 11 schools today and the Yellow Jackets made the cut.
Jalewis Solomon (Schley County, GA) is one of the top players in the state of Georgia and would be a great addition to the Yellow Jackets’ recruiting class. They recently visited Atlanta and Brent Key and the rest of the staff appear to be doing good work in this recruitment.
As you can see, Georgia Tech is going to be battling some heavy competition for Solomon. Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, USC, Miami, South Carolina, Auburn, Colorado, Ohio State, and Florida are the other finalists. All of those schools are recruiting at a high level right now and that is where Georgia Tech is trying to get to.
Solomon plays both wide receiver and defensive back and excels at both of them. He has great size at 6’1 185 LBS and is set for a big senior season.
Getting top prospects like Solomon on campus is a huge first step in a recruitment and this is going to be one to follow for the 2024 class.
Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)
- Austin Dean, linebacker (Transfer)
