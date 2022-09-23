Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Four-Star Forward Dwayne Pierce

Georgia Tech Basketball is busy evaluating recruits for the 2024 cycle and is coming off a huge recruiting visit weekend when a lot of 2023 and 2024 prospects were in attendance.

One of the latest offers from the Georgia Tech coaching staff was to 2024 prospect Dwayne Pierce, a four-star small forward from Middle Village, NY.

Pierce is a versatile forward who is going to bring a lot of upside to whatever team he decides he wants to play for. Offensively and defensively, Pierce has the kind of upside that you want to bet on and is still growing into his 6’5 190 LBS frame.

Some of the other offers that are out for Pierce include Florida State, Illinois, and LSU. Those are some top programs and will be hard to compete against on the recruiting trail.

A little more than a month away from the start of the 2022-2023 season for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is looking for a bounce-back season and to make a possible run in the ACC.

