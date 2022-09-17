Georgia Tech Basketball is set for A Huge Visit Weekend

We are still a little more than a month away from Georgia Tech men’s basketball tipping their season off, but in the meantime, the Yellow Jackets are going to be hosting several of their top targets for official and unofficial visits this weekend.

Georgia Tech has one guard committed for 2023 in Blue Cain from Knoxville and he is a player that has seen his stock rise with his great individual performances this summer. The Yellow Jackets have a pair of 2023 recruits on official visits that they would love to pair with Cain for this class.

