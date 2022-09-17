Georgia Tech Basketball is set for A Huge Visit Weekend

We are still a little more than a month away from Georgia Tech men’s basketball tipping their season off, but in the meantime, the Yellow Jackets are going to be hosting several of their top targets for official and unofficial visits this weekend.

Georgia Tech has one guard committed for 2023 in Blue Cain from Knoxville and he is a player that has seen his stock rise with his great individual performances this summer. The Yellow Jackets have a pair of 2023 recruits on official visits that they would love to pair with Cain for this class.

Here is a rundown of who is expected to be at Georgia Tech this weekend.

1. Michael Nwoko

Nwoko is a three-star center that plays in Napa, California at Prolific Prep. Nwoko is a 6-9 240 LBS big man who also has official visits set up for UCLA and Miami. Georgia Tech offered Nwoko back in June and now has him on campus for an official visit. This is a talented player that the Yellow Jackets would love to get.

2. Vasean Allette

Vasean Allette is a four-star combo guard and like Nwoko, he will be on his official visit to Atlanta this weekend. Allette is one of the top 100 players for the 2023 class and is a capable Offensive player who is a good scorer. He would be a great addition to this class for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech offered Allette in July and he had a great summer in camps.

He also holds offers from Depaul, Arizona State, and Boston College.

3. Chase Howard

2024 prospect Jahki Howard is one of Georgia Tech’s top targets 247 Sports

Howard is a 2024 power forward who will be on an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech this weekend. He is a top 100 player for the class of 2024 and plays high school in Tech’s own backyard in Atlanta. As one of the top targets for 2024, this would be a great get for Georgia Tech. As a 6-6 175 LBS wing player, Howard is the kind of upside prospect that most programs would love to have on their team because of his upside.

Howard has already been on an Unofficial to Georgia Tech this past summer and was offered back in April. It is a good sign that he is back on campus and Georgia Tech will look to impress this weekend. He also has offers from Florida State, Florida, Auburn, and Arkansas.

4. Derrion Reed

Derrion Reed is one of the top 50 players for the 2024 class and will be taking his first visit to Georgia Tech this weekend. The Yellow Jackets offered Reed back in June and he is a guy who hasn’t gotten the attention he deserves. He has offers from big-time programs like Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, and Xavier.

5. Lathan Sommerville

Lathan Sommerville is a three-star center prospect for the 2024 recruiting class and like Howard, he is from Atlanta. Sommerville is 6-9 225 LBS and is just starting to grow into his frame and has a lot of upside. Georgia Tech offered Sommerville back in July and will be getting him on campus for the first time. He also holds offers from Wake Forest, Xavier, Rutgers, and SMU.

