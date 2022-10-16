Georgia Southern Beats #25 JMU in Offensive Slugfest, 45-38

Next Game: Marshall 10/22/2022 | 3:30 p.m ESPN+ October 22 (Sat) / 3:30 p.m Marshall History

STATESBORO, Ga. – #25 James Madison football suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night in heartbreaking fashion, dropping a 45-38 decision to Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Conference action at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

The Eagles improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in SBC play, while the Dukes fell to 5-1 on the year and 3-1 in league games.

In a game featuring the Sun Belt’s top-two offenses, teams combined for 1,265 yards, including 1,046 through the air.

Kyle Vantrease led the way for GS, as he was 38-of-64 for 578 passing yards and four touchdowns. That was a single-game program passing yards record, and he’s also the first opposing quarterback over 400 passing against JMU since Nov. 5, 2016 when Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta had 435.

Amare Jones had a big day, making seven catches for 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jeremy Singleton also had 7 catches for 108 yards. Defensively, Derrick Canteen and Anthony Wilson each had double-digit tackles, with 12 and 11, respectively.

For JMU, Percy Agyei-Obese Eclipsed the 3,000-yard rushing mark in the game, as he finished with 106 rushing yards. He’s the fifth player in school history to achieve the feat, as he sits at 3,055 for his career. It was also his 11th career 100-yard game.

Todd Centeio was 28-of-48 for a single-game program record 468 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 44 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. It was his first career game with multiple rushing touchdowns.

In the pass game, Reggie Brown caught a career-high eight passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in his first career 100-yard game. Thornton also went over the century mark, making five grabs for 126 yards, while Devin Ravenel added four receptions for 75 yards and Terrance Greene Jr. made four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

defensively, Sam Kidd had a team-high 10 tackles, while Jailin Walker tied his career-high with nine. Jordan Swann also set a career-best in tackles with seven stops.

HOW IT HAPPENED

JMU’s offense was prolific in the opening 15 minutes, gaining 206 yards. On its opening drive, Centeio connected on a 51-yard pass to Thornton, setting up a 17-yard quarterback keeper for the score.

On the opening play of the second, Centeio hit paydirt again on a 13-yard rush for his second touchdown run to make it 14-0.

The Eagles answered with consecutive touchdowns, as Vantrease used multiple chunk pass plays to set up a 13-yard connection to Amare Jones. On the ensuing drive, a blocked punt in the endzone by the Eagles tied the game at 14-14 with 10:58 to go in the half.

The Dukes regained the lead on a 26-yard field goal from Camden Wise , his third of the season, to make it 17-14. On that drive, Agyei-Obese surpassed the 3,000-yard mark.

, his third of the season, to make it 17-14. On that drive, Agyei-Obese surpassed the 3,000-yard mark. After a failed onside kick by GS, the Dukes needed just three plays, as Centeio’s keeper from 10 yards out made it 24-14.

On the next play, a near interception turned into a 75-yard touchdown pass from Vantrease to Jones for their second TD connection of the day, bringing the hosts within 24-21 just over a minute into the second half.

The Eagles tied it at 24-24 up on a short 20-yard field goal by Alex Raynor with 5:39 to play.

GS took its first lead on a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jalen White to make it 31-24 heading into the fourth.

The Eagles extended the lead to 34-24 early in the fourth with Raynor’s 41-yard field goal.

JMU wasn’t done, as three straight deep passes got the Dukes in the endzone, as Centeio hooked up with Brown on a 28-yard strike to make it 34-31 with 6:24 to play.

JMU got a huge defensive stop deep in the red zone, as GS settled for a 24-yard field to give the home team a 37-31 lead with 3:53 to go.

On the ensuing drive, Centeio found Thornton on a fourth down to keep the drive going. They then found Greene who cut over the middle for a 25-yard score, giving the Dukes a 38-37 lead with 2:28 left.

Vantrease then found Derwin Burgess Jr. from 22 yards out and GS converted the two-point try to take the lead back at 45-38 with 1:10 to play.

The Dukes got to the Georgia Southern 38 on the game’s final drive, but Centeio threw an interception with 18 seconds left which sealed the game.

GAME NOTES

In the Offensive onslaught, JMU outgained Georgia Southern, 675-590, but Georgia Southern had 578 of those yards through the air.

In the first half, JMU had a 366-147 yards advantage, which included holding the hosts to just 10 rushing yards. However, a blocked punt for a TD, coupled with two interceptions made it a 17-14 game at the break.

The third quarter saw a flip in yardage, as GS gained 245 yards to JMU’s 99, to take a 31-24 lead on the Dukes heading to the final stanza.

The Eagles were helped by four takeaways, in addition to the block for a score, while JMU had just one interception.

Time of possession was controlled by the Dukes 32:30-27:30.

On third down, JMU was 7-of-15, while the Eagles were 6-of-17.

JMU committed its most penalties of the season, with 10 for a total of 43 yards.

Centeio passed Vad Lee for the JMU single-season passing mark, as Lee had 433 back on Nov. 15, 2014.

Thornton moved into fifth place at JMU with 2,167 career receiving yards.

UP NEXT

JMU is back home for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22 when it hosts Marshall. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm inside Bridgeforth Stadium, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.