Georgia soccer defeats Missouri 2-0 | Georgia Sports

The Georgia soccer team got back in the win column after three matches as they defeated Missouri 2-0 at the Turner Soccer Complex.

The story of the first half was defense. The Bulldogs had only taken three shots on goal compared to the Tigers four. UGA also committed four fouls in the first half while Mizzou had three.

The story changed in the second half as a little luck got things Rolling for Georgia. Georgia scored its first goal of the day on an own goal as junior forward Tori Penn got a rebound off the corner kick, and kicked the ball off a Tiger defender which ended up Flying past Mizzou goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach.

From there on out, Georgia was more aggressive on the Offensive side as well as it took an additional seven shots on goal compared to Missouri’s three. It also kept a clean game on the defensive side of things as it committed no fouls in the second half.

Graduate forward Dani Murguia added to Georgia’s lead as a handball foul was committed by Missouri. Murguia took full advantage of the penalty kick and extended Georgia’s lead to 2-0.

“Grit. It’s grit,” Georgia head Coach Keidane McAlpine said following the match. “It wasn’t the cleanest game throughout, but they fought through it. They fought through the mistakes, and they found a way to win. We haven’ t won many close games as of late, and so for them to find goals late and find a way to win the game was crucial for us.”

Georgia will close out its home stand at the Turner Soccer Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 pm against Ole Miss.