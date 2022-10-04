Georgia slides in SEC power rankings for Week 6

Taken to the Brink by a feisty Missouri squad, Georgia has lost its grip at the top of our updated Week 6 SEC power rankings after a near catastrophic showing on the road. The Bulldogs needed two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tigers as a heavy favorite, the second straight game the Defending national Champions failed to impress.

In other SEC action, Alabama doubled up Arkansas on the road despite an injury to quarterback Bryce Young, leading to another classic rant from Nick Saban on personnel usage this week while Ole Miss stayed unbeaten with a win over Kentucky. The Rebels look like a team capable of challenging the Crimson Tide at the top of the SEC West if they’re able to stay healthy the rest of the way.

LSU’s fourth straight win under Brian Kelly along with Mississippi State’s dominant decision over Texas A&M pushes the Tigers and Bulldogs up in this week’s rankings. Nationally-ranked and unbeaten Tennessee got an extra week to prepare for its trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in a highly-anticipated Matchup Saturday.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s a look at this week’s updated SEC power rankings Entering Week 6 and our thoughts on each team: