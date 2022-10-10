Georgia Sheriff’s Cherokee Estate And MountainView Golf Tournament Set For Oct. 14

The Georgia Sheriff’s Cherokee Estate and MountainView golf tournament Sponsored by Leonard Brothers Construction will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 at Indian Trace Golf Course in Chatsworth.

The tournament helps support the local children of the two local youth homes, funding extracurricular activities, therapeutic needs, campus outings and campus repairs, to name a few.

Cherokee Estate, in Beaverdale north of Dalton, cares for girls. MountainView, Northeast of Chatsworth, is for boys.

The two homes are part of statewide homes for children who had to be removed from their homes for no fault of their own. The homes provide a loving, caring environment, officials said.

The 18-hole golf tournament includes an opportunity to win a new car from North Georgia Toyota in Dalton. Tickets can also be purchased for various raffle items, as well as a 50/50 drawing.

Participants will also have an opportunity to win up to $40,000 towards a new vehicle from North Georgia Toyota and a $10,000 donation to their favorite charitable organization. The Prize is for a hole-in-one on a selected hole.

Spots are available for the four-person select shot tournament. Entry fee is $500 per team, which includes entry for the team, lunch, tournament favors and one Mulligan and one red tee per player.

“This is a great opportunity to help a worthy cause while enjoying a round of golf with friends,” officials said.

For more information, call 706-259-8581.