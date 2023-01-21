Georgia schedule Georgia football Carson Beck

Now that the Stetson Bennett era has ended at the University of Georgia, the Bulldogs will have a brand new signal caller for the 2023 season. The alarming news is that whether it be Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, or Gunner Stockton, the next Georgia QB will be making his 1st ever Collegiate start. However, Georgia’s 2023 schedule is almost perfect for “breaking in” a young QB.

The last 2 seasons, Georgia has traveled to neutral site games to play a top-15 team. However this year, the Bulldogs will begin the season by playing UT Martin at home. This will be the beginning of a month long home stretch that features 3 non-power 5 teams.

