Georgia safety Chris Smith explains the decision to return a blocked field goal against LSU

ATLANTA — During the first quarter of Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, Georgia safety Chris Smith had a split-second decision to make.

Smith stood behind the football after his teammate Nazir Stackhouse blocked an LSU field goal in the game’s first quarter and briefly waited as he debated leaving the ball where it sat on the Georgia 4-yard line or picking it up and running downfield. Smith’s Gamble proved to be a Worthwhile one, as his return caught LSU completely off guard and set the stage for as easy a 96-yard touchdown return as could be.

BLOCKED and then……. then…. TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA! pic.twitter.com/ZYQMLhMpGX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained after the game that the Bulldogs watch those kinds of plays in team meetings about once every three weeks in order to prepare for that moment. Luckily for the Bulldogs, Smith was definitely ready when that moment arrived.

“Like Coach said, that’s a scenario we go over a lot,” Smith said. “We know [with] the ball past the line of scrimmage, we had an opportunity to be able to pick it up. I was waiting for the go — to get it from the sideline.”

Despite the signal ahead of him from inside linebacker Smael Mondon to leave the ball be, Smith saw something that convinced him it was a risk worth taking.

Smith’s move for the football and race down the sideline proved no contest, as the 11 Tigers on the field acted as if the play was dead with almost no one giving Chase until the super senior safety had reached the end zone. Those LSU players weren’t the only ones caught off guard either, as Stackhouse and outside linebacker Robert Beal were congratulating themselves on a big play when Smith blew by them.

To the duo’s credit, they began jogging downfield as their teammate found the end zone.

What helped ensure Smith’s return ended with six points was his teammates who were ready for the return. Smith was escorted downfield by Mondon, cornerback Chamber Lassiter and fellow safety Malachi Starkswho encountered no resistance as Smith delivered the game’s first points.

Smart was all smiles as he explained the bottom line when it comes to a return in that situation.

“The rule is you’re not allowed to pick it up unless you score with it,” Smart said.

Smart harped on the football savvy shown by Smith in that moment and explained Georgia almost had a similar situation break against them in a big moment. Smart pointed to Jalen Carter’s blocked field goal against Alabama in January’s national title game, which left the ball Flying toward Quay Walker. Walker couldn’t corral the ball, which left Lewis Cine to fall on it to prevent an Alabama recovery that would have given the Crimson Tide the ball back.

Smart believed Smith remembered that moment Saturday as he briefly considered his options.

“Chris thought about that. You could see him thinking about that,” Smart said. “Then they realized there’s nobody covering, so they went.”