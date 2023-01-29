Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett Arrested early Sunday morning

ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas on charges of public intoxication, per a Dallas TV station report. Bennett, 25, had been training in Texas, according to DawgNation sources, leading up to the alleged event.

Per the report, police officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the Old East Dallas area. RELATED: Dallas television station reports on arrest of Georgia QB Stetson Bennett The officers arrived and found Bennett, “and determined he was intoxicated.” The Dallas station reported that, “the release did not say if Bennett was the man reportedly banging on doors, and it did not say where, specifically, they located him.” Bennett, however, was taken to a detention center after being arrested. There was no update on when he would be released on Sunday.

Bennett recently passed on an opportunity to take part in the Senior Bowl all-star game practices and game, which take place this week in Mobile. The draft stock of the outgoing Bulldogs’ quarterback has been widely discussed, with most projecting him as anywhere from a fifth round selection to free agent. Bennett made more than $1 million in NIL deals this past season and has maintained a marketing agent in addition to signing a contract agency in anticipation of an NFL opportunity. He is also expected to graduate with his bachelor’s degree this spring, per a previous UGA release. While Bennett passed on the opportunity to compete at the Senior Bowl and interview with NFL teams, he is expected to receive an invitation to the NFL combine.