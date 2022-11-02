Georgia, Ohio State would be ahead of Tennessee in BCS standings

There are a dozen or so teams still in the College Football Playoff conversation this season heading into Week 10, following the first reveal of the selection committee’s rankings. One of those six remaining unbeatens is guaranteed to fall Saturday when Tennessee meets Georgia, a huge matchup in the SEC and one that will undoubtedly alter next week’s rankings update.

BCSKnowHow.com used the former Bowl Championship Series formula, which combined the use of polls and computer selection methods to determine college football’s national championship teams from 1999-2013. That model has accurately predicted the final four of each of the past six seasons, and is an accurate indicator of how teams should be slotted heading into the weekend from a power rankings standpoint.

There’s no subjectivity with computers, simply power ratings that gauge a team’s overall worth regardless of brand name or recognition.

Here is how the BCS standings would look compared to this week’s first playoff rankings: