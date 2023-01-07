Georgia-Ohio State, Tulane-USC Headline best games from CBS Sports

College football’s Bowl season is essentially over, with the national championship between Georgia and TCU the only one still left to be played. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli ranked all 41 Bowl games up to this point. It is no surprise as to who the headliners are at this point. Georgia was able to get by Ohio State in what was maybe the best game the playoff has ever seen.

“Really, I know you don’t believe it, my heart goes out to those guys because they played well enough to win,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “That’s not my concern. My concern is the men in our Locker room. We played well enough to win too, just well enough to win. We played really hard in the fourth quarter. I would have liked to have seen a little Cleaner game , and you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They disrupted a lot of that. We didn’t have a lot of turnovers. We didn’t have self-inflicted wounds, and they didn’t either. Both teams played really well, and both defenses rose up and made stops. It was a very competitive, balanced game.

“There weren’t a lot of big plays in the kicking game, like you might expect. But I was just proud for our guys.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Fornelli ranked all 41, and here is how the top-10 line up: