Georgia-Ohio State – Sights, scenes from the College Football Playoff

Before ringing in the New Year, we get the second College Football Playoff semifinal as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. The CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta is a de facto home game for the Bulldogs.

2 Related

Reigning national Champion Georgia entered today as one of three FBS teams that had not allowed 21-plus points in any half this season, but that quickly changed as Ohio State jumped out to a 21-7 lead by the Midway mark of the second quarter.

Despite the early deficit, the Bulldogs put together three scoring drives and briefly led 24-21. Some bad news for the Bulldogs: Georgia is 1-9 under Kirby Smart when trailing by at least 14 points and the Buckeyes quickly regained the lead thanks to a 37-yard touchdown pass from CJ Stroud that came with 49 seconds remaining before the break.

The Winner of this one will move on to face the TCU Horned Frogs,, but in the meantime, here are the sights and scenes from Atlanta:

Kudos from King James

Marvin Harrison Jr. has found the end zone often this season, and that trend continued in the first half. Harrison Jr. tied Chris Olave (2021) and David Boston (1998) for the third-most receiving touchdowns in a season in Ohio State history with the game’s first score, which was his thirteenth touchdown reception. He also immediately caught the eye of notable Buckeyes fan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ Let’s go!!! The Best WR in the country! Who cares about your votes!! #18 hit ’em with “The Silencer” 🤫 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023

Harrison Jr. ran it up prior to halftime. He hauled in five receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. His seventh 100-yard receiving game this season is tied for second-most in a season in Buckeyes’ history.

1️⃣8️⃣ THAT IS ALL!! 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023

This Harrison, Stroud connection is Special!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 1, 2023

Making an entrance

THE Buckeyes have arrived 📍 pic.twitter.com/8GGFkJysBd — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) December 31, 2022

Hometown support

Setting the scene

The Ohio State Buckeyes enter Mercedes-Benz Stadium. pic.twitter.com/tUBfCgmOzN — David Paschall (@DavidSPaschall) December 31, 2022

Threads