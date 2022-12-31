Georgia Ohio State Peach Bowl Gameday College Football Playoff

After nearly 28 days, the wait is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to do battle in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl. As of now, the Georgia Bulldogs are 6 point favorites to win the game and advance to their 2nd straight National Title appearance.

Despite the prestige of these 2 teams, this will be just the 2nd time in history that they face each other. The previous meeting was all the way back in 1993 and saw the Bulldogs defeat the Buckeyes 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl. The Bulldogs would love to repeat that same success tonight.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button