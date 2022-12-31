Georgia Ohio State Peach Bowl Gameday College Football Playoff

After nearly 28 days, the wait is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to do battle in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl. As of now, the Georgia Bulldogs are 6 point favorites to win the game and advance to their 2nd straight National Title appearance.

Despite the prestige of these 2 teams, this will be just the 2nd time in history that they face each other. The previous meeting was all the way back in 1993 and saw the Bulldogs defeat the Buckeyes 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl. The Bulldogs would love to repeat that same success tonight.

A win for the Bulldogs would punch their ticket to the National Title game in California and would put them one step closer to becoming the first team since the conception of the playoff to repeat National Title victories. The last team to repeat National Titles was the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2011 and 2012. Kirby Smart was a part of both teams.

While these two teams do share little to no history, it will be an extremely hard fought game as the stakes are higher than ever for the 2 programs.

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream is fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN – HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

