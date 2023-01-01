Georgia, Ohio State lose star players to injury in College Football Playoff

Sudden injury concerns led tight ends for both Georgia and Ohio State to their teams’ locker rooms during the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game.

Darnell Washington of Georgia sustained an ankle injury and Ohio State star Cade Stover sustained a lower body injury around the waist and hip area.

Following the Halftime break, Washington emerged from the Georgia Locker room on crutches, taking him out of action for the rest of the game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button