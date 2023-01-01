Georgia, Ohio State lose star players to injury in College Football Playoff

Sudden injury concerns led tight ends for both Georgia and Ohio State to their teams’ locker rooms during the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game.

Darnell Washington of Georgia sustained an ankle injury and Ohio State star Cade Stover sustained a lower body injury around the waist and hip area.

Following the Halftime break, Washington emerged from the Georgia Locker room on crutches, taking him out of action for the rest of the game.

Stover was taken to a local hospital to further examine what ESPN Reporter Holly Rowe Revealed was a back spasm.

Washington is a key piece for Georgia’s offense both as a pass receiver who can create serious mismatches and as an extra Blocker for other playmakers.

In his absence, Georgia will lean more heavily on true freshman Oscar Delp.

Stover was seen pointing to his waist area after a play and was unable to apply even slight pressure on the injury.

Team Trainers attempted to assess the issue but were unable to due to the sensitivity of the injury on the field, electing to take him for further evaluation away from the sideline and in the Locker room.

Washington has 26 receptions for 417 yards and two touchdowns this season for the defending national champion Bulldogs.

Stover has 35 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns for Ohio State.

CJ Stroud threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the Peach Bowl to give the Buckeyes a 28-24 Halftime lead over Georgia in the semifinal game.

