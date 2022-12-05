Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State make the 2022 College Football Playoff
The top four teams of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings are set with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State making the playoff.
Before we analyze the new CFP top 25, here’s the list of the new rankings:
College Football Playoff rankings: The final top 25
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Georgia
|13-0
|1
|2
|Michigan
|13-0
|2
|3
|TCU
|12-1
|3
|4
|Ohio State
|11-1
|5
|5
|Alabama
|10-2
|6
|6
|Tennessee
|10-2
|7
|7
|Clemson
|11-2
|9
|8
|Utah
|10-3
|11
|9
|Kansas State
|10-3
|10
|10
|Southern California
|11-2
|4
|11
|Penn State
|10-2
|8
|12
|Washington
|10-2
|12
|13
|Florida State
|9-3
|13
|14
|Oregon State
|9-3
|15
|15
|Oregon
|9-3
|16
|16
|Tulane
|11-2
|18
|17
|LSU
|9 to 4
|14
|18
|UCLA
|9-3
|17
|19
|South Carolina
|8 to 4
|19
|20
|Texas
|8 to 4
|20
|21
|Notre Dame
|8 to 4
|21
|22
|Mississippi State
|8 to 4
|24
|23
|NC State
|8 to 4
|25
|24
|Troy
|11-2
|NO
|25
|UTSA
|11-2
|NO
Here’s what the semifinals will look like
Here are the CFP semifinals matchups:
- Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State | Saturday, Dec. 31 | Peach Bowl (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | ESPN | 8 pm ET
- Well. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU | Saturday, Dec. 31 | Fiesta Bowl (at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona) | ESPN | 4 pm ET
PERFECT: Here are the remaining undefeated FBS teams
Ohio State takes No. 4
Ohio State is the Lone new entrant to the top four of the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes didn’t play during the conference championship weekend, but made the field thanks to an 11-1 record. Only four teams have one or fewer losses, and Ohio State is one of those teams.
The Buckeyes replace Southern California in the top four after the Trojans lost in the Pac-12 Championship game.
WEEK 14 RECAP: Recapping conference Championship weekend
Alabama and Tennessee miss the field
The first two teams out of 2022’s College Football Playoff field are No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The two SEC teams take the fifth and sixth spots as the highest-ranked two-loss teams. Tennessee remains behind Alabama despite a head-to-head win.
New Year’s Six Bowls
Here are the remaining four New Year’s Six Bowls:
All times Eastern.
Friday, Dec. 30
Orange Bowl | 8 pm | ESPN | Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- Well. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
Saturday, Dec. 31
Sugar Bowl | 12 pm | ESPN | Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
- Well. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Monday, Jan. 2
Cotton Bowl Classic | 1 pm | ESPN | AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- Well. 10 Southern California vs. No. 16 Tulane
Southern California takes the at-large New Year’s Six spot in the Cotton Bowl.
Rose Bowl Game | 5 pm | ESPN | Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
- Well. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State