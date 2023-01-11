Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State lead the way in analyst’s way-too-early top 10

Following the conclusion of the 2022 college football season, Fox sports Analyst Joel Klatt took to Twitter to reveal his way-too-early top 10 rankings heading into the 2023 season. It isn’t a surprise that Klatt ranked the back-to-back Champion Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 team but the remaining nine teams are intriguing. This past season saw plenty of changes and the top 10 reflects that.

The Bulldogs romped TCU on the sport’s biggest stage, making it clear that the immediate future of the sport runs through Athens, Georgia. Although the Headline explains it, here’s a friendly reminder that Klatt’s rankings are focused on the 2023 season, not how 2022 concluded. With that being said, you’ll notice that TCU is absent from the top 10 as they look to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan.

Although we are barely into the offseason, there’s already been plenty of player movement through the transfer portal, remodeling some of the sport’s top programs and filling holes in the process.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Below is how Klatt ranked the teams in his way-too-early top 10.