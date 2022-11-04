Georgia men’s golf finishes ninth in Hawaii, looks ahead to spring | Georgia Sports

At the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational in Hawaii, the Bulldogs ended the tournament on Oct. 30 at 19-under, fueled by a 14-under Sunday round to secure ninth place in their final tournament of the fall.

Sophomore Maxwell Ford posted his second-lowest event total in his career, shooting 13-under for the tournament, finishing in third, only five strokes off the winner.

Coming into the last tournament of the fall schedule, three weeks removed from the team’s last showing, head Coach Chris Haack was excited to showcase the Improvements made over that span and was eager for the competition the team would face in Hawaii.

“We have had pressure-packed Qualifying rounds, so that should benefit us in Hawaii,” Haack said. “It is a great venue featuring a strong field, so it will be a solid test of golf.”

After the first round on Friday, senior Ben van Wyk and Maxwell Ford found themselves tied for 28th place, shooting a two-under 69.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs posted a score of one-over 285, but Ford had jumped up to fifth place following a four-under round.

Sunday, the team came alive, shooting 14-under, with Ford shooting seven-under and sophomore Bruck Brumlow following close behind with a four-under. Seniors Nicholas Cassidy and Ben van Wyk posted scores of two-under and one-under to add to the team’s impressive round.

Brumlow, Cassidy and Caleb Manuel all finished tied for 40th with a one-under 212. Van Wyk, while celebrating his birthday on Sunday, finished the tournament in 53rd with an even-par 213.

Freshman Carter Loflin, who played the tournament as an individual, placed 10th with a seven-under 206.

Haack, with his focus now shifted to the spring, notes there are things that need to improve, like course management, chipping and putting. However, he feels confident in his players and is optimistic that they can be very competitive.

“We just have to get sharper and protect the ball a little bit more and not give away shots,” Haack said. “And if we can do that, then we’re gonna be very competitive.”

The Bulldogs will prepare in the coming months before they travel to California for the Southwest Collegiate starting Jan. 30, 2023.