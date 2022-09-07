Georgia men’s basketball schedule released for Mike White’s first season

Georgia men’s basketball schedule released for Mike White’s first season

Mike White won’t have to wait long to make his return to Gainesville to face his former team during Georgia’s SEC basketball schedule.

The Bulldogs first SEC road game is at Florida on Saturday Jan. 7, marking a return to where White coached for seven seasons before he jumped to Georgia in March. The SEC schedule was released Wednesday by the conference.

The first-year Georgia head Coach and his team will open SEC play against Bruce Pearl and Auburn on Wednesday Jan. 4 in Athens. The Tigers are No. 12 is ESPN’s way-too-early top 25.

Georgia plays three of its first five SEC games on the road including a Jan. 17 date at Kentucky, which ESPN has at No. 4.

Sahvir Wheeler and the Wildcats will come to Stegeman Coliseum on Feb. 11. That would be the former Georgia point guard’s first visit to Athens since he transferred in the spring of 2021. Wheeler was injured and did not play against Georgia last season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button