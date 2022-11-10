Georgia men’s basketball officially signs 2 high school prospects

While Georgia had plenty of attention on the transfer portal this offseason, Mike White and his staff also went to work with high school recruits. Those efforts culminated on Thursday, when the Bulldogs landed two players from the prep ranks.

Georgia officially signed four-star power forward Dylan James and four-star small forward Mari Jordan as part of the fall signing period. The Bulldogs’ class currently ranks 38th nationally and 6th in the SEC.

Jordan initially committed to Georgia last December when Tom Crean and his staff were still in Athens. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Dacula native chose Georgia over schools such as Xavier, Nebraska, Dayton and Georgia State.

“I picked Georgia because it felt like home and it’s close to immediate family,” Jordan told 247’s Travis Branham when he committed. “The system they run I feel like I can fit in and operate, and I feel like I can go there and make an impact right away. When I went down there, the coaches made it feel like home and I feel like working with Coach Tom Crean will help take my game to the next level. The environment was also great when I went down there, and the relationship I have built with the coaches is great.”

Jordan ultimately stuck with his commitment to the Bulldogs following Crean’s firing.

Per MaxPreps, Jordan averaged 19.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for Dacula High School during the 2021-22 season. According to the 247Sports Composite, Jordan is considered the eighth-best prospect in the state of Georgia for 2023 and the 24th overall small forward in this cycle.

James, meanwhile, committed to White and company back on Sept. 30. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound James chose Georgia over schools such as UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU.

“I ultimately picked Georgia because I feel like that’s the place and the people that’ll help me towards my goals of becoming the best player I can be,” James told Branham after committing. “The coaches made sure it was known that they believe that as well, and we were able to build a strong trust for each other. The opportunity was there to play for a school like UGA, and it wasn’t something I could pass up .”

A native of Winter Haven, Florida, James made for a big Haul on the recruiting trail for the Bulldogs as they got the ball Bouncing again in Athens. Branham noted James was one of the more under-recruited prospects in the Southeast but was one this staff has made a priority.

“It’s great,” James said of his relationship with the staff. “The first time I ever spoke to Coach White and Coach Pastrana was during my 16U summer, and that was when they offered me while they were at Florida. The other coaches, Coach Reynolds-Dean and Coach Miskdeen were easy to immediately click with Anytime I saw or spoke to them.”

Per MaxPreps, James averaged 15.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 2.0 assists per game. According to the 247Sports Composite, James is considered the 10th-best prospect in the state of Florida for 2023 and the 20th overall power forward in this cycle.