Georgia men’s basketball looks to regroup against Notre Dame in Holiday Hoopsgiving

The Georgia Bulldogs came up short in their first trip to Atlanta this month, as they lost the lead late against Rival Georgia Tech and fell to the Yellow Jackets in a 79-77 defeat. Tonight, the Bulldogs are back in Atlanta facing another ACC opponent with hopes of delivering a different ending this time around.

Georgia (7-3) is set to square off with Notre Dame (7-3) at 5:30 pm in State Farm Arena as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving. The Bulldogs will face the Fighting Irish after a 12-day break since falling to the Yellow Jackets. The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, are coming off a 79-64 loss to Marquette last Sunday.

The Bulldogs were on the cusp of taking down the Yellow Jackets on their home court on Dec. 6, but late turnovers proved critical in the two-point loss. Georgia forward Frank Anselm made it clear that the loss wasn’t taken lightly by the team and that there is a hunger for a more successful trip to Atlanta this weekend.

“[The Notre Dame game is] a big test. I mean, unfortunately we played Georgia Tech last week and kind of missed out on a great opportunity,” Anselem said. “This is another time to bounce back, another game to get in a rhythm in Atlanta. So for us, we feel like it’s a home game for us. We’ve just got to go down there and just kick butt.”

Anselem said the Georgia Tech loss left a sour taste in the players’ mouths, and that seems to have benefited the Bulldogs in preparation for their next game. Georgia guard Kario Oquendo said Wednesday’s practice was one of the team’s best so far this year and explained the energy among the players was up and that their focus was obvious.

Georgia head coach Mike White explained the look of Wednesday’s practice was a welcomed change from earlier in the week.

“The energy, you could feel it,” White said. “The challenge a couple days ago during practice was, guys, I don’t understand why we are not Incredible and ready to be here today? I know we came off a tough loss, but we have another opportunity this weekend. This group has always really responded to those chats.

“We came back [Wednesday], and we were fantastic. Not that we made every shot and we did turn the ball over, but our energy level, our focus and our attitude was really good.”

Part of the boost for the Bulldogs likely came from finally being back to full health. Oquendo said Georgia finally had all its players available this week, which White later noted was “the first time in a long time” that was the case due to injuries and illness over the past month.

The Bulldogs understand they’ll have to bring their A game in order to get the upper hand on the Fighting Irish.

White pointed out Notre Dame is not a very big team and doesn’t play deep at all but can really shoot the ball and value possessions. White noted the Fighting Irish won’t let opponents dictate the pace of the game while adding they have good 3-point shooters and play sound defensively.

The Fighting Irish enter tonight’s game having lost two of their last three games with losses to Marquette in addition to a one-point loss to Syracuse on Dec. 3. Notre Dame offers a stark contrast to Georgia in that the Fighting Irish mostly stick with their starting lineup, which features Nate Laszewski (team-high 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game), Dane Goodwin (13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds), and Trey Wertz (11.2 points, team-high 38 total assists).

White didn’t say Georgia having a Deeper bench was necessarily an advantage against Notre Dame and instead explained the Bulldogs are trying to find a happy medium in how many players they get on the court and what their most productive pace of play is.

White’s Bulldogs have faced off with ACC foes away from home twice this season, and twice they left the floor with a loss. While Georgia is hoping for the third time’s the charm tonight, White made it clear he’s concentrated on the team getting better rather than adding a quality win to its resume.

“We’re not in a position right now where we’re focused on the postseason, just being honest. We have to get better today. I hope that in a month, I’ll be able to answer that with quality wins and computer numbers and all that stuff. We’re not that good right now,” White said. “We’re trying to be that good, and we show glimpses of it. This will be comparable to an SEC game. We have a bunch of them. It’s a great opportunity for us for a win but for development as well.”