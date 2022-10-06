Georgia is the ‘bully on the block’

AUBURN, Alabama — One of several high-profile recruits from Georgia, Colby Wooden has never been part of a win over his home-state Bulldogs. In fact, only a few sixth-year Seniors on Auburn’s roster have — those who were on the 2017 Squad that handled Georgia in Jordan-Hare Stadium toward the end of the season before losing in the SEC Championship game rematch.

During Georgia’s five-game winning streak in the series, things haven’t exactly been close, either; Auburn has lost by a combined 137-47 during that span. Georgia’s certainly been able to Bully the Tigers under Kirby Smart.

But Wooden and Auburn don’t plan on cowering away Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS). Missouri refused to over the weekend, when it led Georgia for three quarters and nearly pulled off an upset.

“They just weren’t scared,” Wooden said Wednesday of Missouri’s efforts. “Any time you have a Bully on the block, if you stand up to them, nine times out of 10, they’re not gonna want to fight back. But Georgia was able to fight back and find a way to win that game. So, kudos to them. Just being able to stand up to them and not being scared, going in there and attacking them, showing them that, playing against them, they are human.”

For more comments from Wooden, center Brandon Council, punter Oscar Chapman and Coach Bryan Harsin, dive into our midweek Auburn Football Notebook.