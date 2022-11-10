Georgia home with breathtaking lake views Highlights this list of golf properties available now (November 2022)

The best way to play more golf? Move into a new home with easy access to a golf course.

Here at Golfweek, we bring you monthly rollouts of Incredible golf properties available now from around the country, and sometimes the world, thanks to our partners at Golf Life Navigators. Just in this list, there are homes for sale in North Carolina, Colorado, Florida and Georgia.

No matter where you want to live, no matter where you want to play golf, you just might find something here.

If you want to check out previous versions of our real estate lists, click here.

Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee; Greensboro, Georgia ($4.15M)

Photo: luxurylakeoconee.com

Beds: Seven

Bathroom: Six-and-a-half

Square footage: 8,000+

Special features: Dining room with custom bar, chef’s kitchen, spacious Porch overlooking the golf course and a private dock.

Click here for more information.

Pelican Marsh Golf Club; Naples, Florida ($4.2M)

Photo: johnrwood.com

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 4,208

Special features: Lakefront setting, breathtaking screened-in backyard space with in-ground pool, fireplace and kitchen with built-in bar.

Click here for more information.

Valencia at Pelican Bay; Naples, Florida ($969,000)

Photo: matrix.swflamls.com

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Two

Square footage: 1,450

Click here for more information.

Vail Golf Course; Vail, Colorado ($6.95M)

Photo: arrabelle422.com

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 2,241

Special features: Convenient access to the building’s rooftop pool and hot tub, gourmet kitchen, three fireplaces and large dining room.

Click here for more information.

Founders Club; Southport, North Carolina ($850,000)

Photo from my.flexmls.com

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 2.605

Special features: Situated on the 10th green of the Founders Club, covered front porch, spacious walk-in closet and fantastic backyard for entertaining.

Click here for more information.

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek