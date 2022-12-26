Georgia Football’s Stetson Bennett to Ohio State Football’s CJ Stroud

The stage doesn’t get much bigger than what the Peach Bowl in this year’s college football playoff will be. Two of college football’s most prestigious programs are going head to head for a spot in the national championship game. Not only are the stakes high, but the game will also feature two Heisman Trophy finalists, who hope to push their teams past the first round of the playoff.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud’s college football upbringing could not be any more different. Bennett has and continues to formulate one of the greatest stories in the sport’s history. A walk-on to one of the most coveted players in his program’s history. Stroud on the other hand was perceived as one of the top quarterback prospects coming out of high school and is now a top draft prospect for the upcoming class.

