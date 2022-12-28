Georgia Football’s Stetson Bennett Projected to be Selected in the NFL Draft

As the college football season is nearing its close with the first round of college football playoff games kicking off this weekend, discussion around the NFL draft has started to heat up. Several players on Georgia’s roster have been projected as future first-round picks. Many are intrigued to see how Georgia will follow up its record-breaking draft class from a season ago.

One specific player that many have their eyes on to see what his future after college will look like is quarterback Stetson Bennett. The former walk-on now college star has quickly risen up the ranks and even was nominated as a Heisman Trophy finalist just a few weeks ago.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button