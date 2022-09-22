Georgia football’s payout to Ball State for 2023 game released

Georgia lined up its replacement game for Oklahoma in July to fill a spot on its 2023 football schedule.

The guarantee for the Mid-American Conference school to play in Sanford Stadium in Athens on Sept. 9, 2023 is $1.6 million, according to a contract obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald on Wednesday from Ball State via an open records request. The schools entered into the agreement effective on July 12.

The SEC announced Sept. 14 that it had directed Georgia to scrap a game with Oklahoma for that same date in 2023 because Oklahoma joining the SEC by 2025 would not allow the home-and-home series to be completed when the Sooners were to play at Georgia in 2031.

More:How Georgia football gets creative to utilize ‘super freak’ Brock Bowers in dynamic offense

UGA president Jere Morehead signed the Ball State game contract two days before the SEC announcement. Ball State associate vice president and chief budget officer Scott Stachler signed the contract on Sept. 1.

Ball State receives 3,000 tickets for the game to sell and 300 complimentary tickets, per the contract.

More:What’s behind Kent State’s rugged schedule that includes Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington?

Ball State is getting $1.65 million for a game next season at Kentucky and received $1.5 million to play this month at Tennessee, according to the Muncie (Ind.) Star Press.