Georgia Football’s Jalen Carter Goes No.1 Overall in Mel Kiper’s Latest NFL Mock Draft

The NFL draft is starting to creep around the corner which means mock drafts are starting to be released at a high rate. Georgia is looking to follow their record-breaking 2022 draft class with another Stellar year and based on one of the most recent mock drafts released, they’ll do exactly that.

ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper released a first-round mock draft on Wednesday. In that mock, they had Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter being selected with the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears. If that scenario does indeed play out, it would be the second year in a row in which a Bulldog was taken first overall as Travon Walker was the first off the board last year.

Here is what Kiper had to say about Carter:

“Chicago’s roster needs help from top to bottom, but its defense was particularly dreadful in 2022, ranking last in the league in sacks (20) and points allowed per game (27.2). It has to be D all the way for Wherever the Bears make their selection. Carter, an explosive interior pass-rusher and run-stuffer, gets the nod over Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. on my Big Board. He’s the best player in this draft, a Day 1 starter in the middle of this defense.”

Carter has long been considered the best player on Georgia’s defense. Many even labeled him as such when there were five first-round picks starting for Georgia in 2021 on defense. Many NFL GMs have spent a long time waiting to get their hands on Carter, but there will be a very short window to take him.

Kiper also had one other former Bulldog being taken in the first round, and it was Offensive lineman Broderick Jones at the 16th overall pick with the Washington Commanders. Jones was the third tackle taken in Kiper’s mock draft, but notes that he, “wouldn’t be shocked if he went in the top 10.” He also described Jones as a “310-pound mauler” and notes that Jones didn’t allow a single sack in 2022.

It may not be another year of having five players taken in the first round for Georgia, but having back-to-back first-overall picks speaks volumes. Carter’s stock is as high as ever, and that’s without him putting up ridiculous numbers at the combine. Many considered Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to be a shoo-in at number one, but Carter might be the one to strip that title away.

