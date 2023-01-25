Georgia Football’s Jalen Carter Goes No.1 Overall in Mel Kiper’s Latest NFL Mock Draft

The NFL draft is starting to creep around the corner which means mock drafts are starting to be released at a high rate. Georgia is looking to follow their record-breaking 2022 draft class with another Stellar year and based on one of the most recent mock drafts released, they’ll do exactly that.

ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper released a first-round mock draft on Wednesday. In that mock, they had Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter being selected with the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears. If that scenario does indeed play out, it would be the second year in a row in which a Bulldog was taken first overall as Travon Walker was the first off the board last year.

