Georgia Football’s Darnell Washington Receiving First Round Buzz for NFL Draft

Despite not having a single player yet declare for the NFL draft, Georgia is starting to have some of their players be mentioned as top prospects in the draft. This is coming after a year in which the Bulldogs had 15 players selected in the 2022 draft, and now it is looking like the 2023 draft might be another big splash for Georgia.

Just recently, three Bulldogs were included in Todd McShay’s first-round mock draft and Todd McShay listed Jalen Carter as the best prospect in the upcoming draft class. Now tight end Darnell Washington is reportedly starting to get his own first-round buzz from several NFL scouts.

